Minneapolis is busy with home projects, and garage door companies are hiring skilled (and trainable) techs right now. Good mix of steady hourly pay and high-earning commission roles.

Employer: Liftly Garage

Liftly Garage Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $28–$40/hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Perks: Company truck, fuel card, tools provided, paid time off

You’re the senior tech handling same-day repair calls and tougher jobs, plus training newer techs. Great fit if you’ve got 3+ years of residential garage door service and want strong hourly pay with leadership responsibility.

Employer: Anytime Garage Door

Anytime Garage Door Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $60,000–$150,000/year , performance-based commission

, performance-based commission Perks: Up to 7 weeks paid training, company vehicle, equipment provided, health insurance, paid time off, travel to Las Vegas for training (flights & lodging covered)

Hands-on role where you repair and install garage doors while educating homeowners on their options. No experience needed if you have strong mechanical skills and are comfortable with commission pay and a flexible schedule (evenings/weekends).

Employer: Liftly Garage

Liftly Garage Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $35–$40/hour (about 40 hours/week) + install bonus

(about 40 hours/week) + install bonus Perks: Company truck, tools, phone, fuel card, paid time off & holidays, growth path to Install Manager

You run the install crew and own each new door and opener install from start to finish—no selling, just clean, high-quality work. Best for techs with 3+ years of install experience who like leading a team and want steady work with clear advancement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.