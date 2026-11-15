Minneapolis is hot right now for experienced managers, especially if you’ve led complex projects or product teams. Here are several leadership roles where you can stay local and still work on big, national work.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell Location: Minneapolis/St Paul, MN (office in Bloomington; some travel; also supports Duluth)

(office in Bloomington; some travel; also supports Duluth) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $300,000/year

Lead utility projects (substations, transmission lines, pipelines) from proposal through construction and closeout. You’ll own P&L, schedules, client relationships, and business development in a 100% employee‑owned firm with ESOP, bonus eligibility, and a deep benefits package.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN (consulting; travel ~50%)

(consulting; travel ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year (range may vary by location)

(range may vary by location) Senior consulting role leading end‑to‑end PLM transformations for chemicals/advanced materials clients. You’ll manage multi‑workstream programs, guide strategy and roadmaps, and grow Deloitte’s PLM practice; recruiting is open through 1/16/2027.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; Midwest/Great Lakes focus)

(hybrid; Midwest/Great Lakes focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $195,000/year

Lead large, federal environmental cleanup projects (CERCLA/RCRA) at military and other federal sites. You’ll be the main client contact, direct multidisciplinary teams, and drive strategy and delivery for high‑visibility remediation programs.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Plaza) or other approved hubs; hybrid (3+ days/week in office)

or other approved hubs; (3+ days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,765 – $140,900/year

Own the TravelBank travel and expense platform roadmap, from customer research to delivery. Great fit if you’ve already worked with travel booking platforms and want to shape user experience while partnering closely with engineering, design, and CX teams.

Employer: DaVita Clinical Research

Location: Minneapolis/Edina, MN (remote or hybrid from Minneapolis)

(remote or hybrid from Minneapolis) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $106,000/year

Manage clinical research studies from planning through completion, coordinating cross‑functional teams and site operations. Ideal if you have clinical research plus project management experience and want flexibility with strong healthcare benefits.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time contract

Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour

Fully remote project management role within a large healthcare staffing and services company. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and CE time, plus access to a big national network of facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.