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Minneapolis
👔 Minneapolis Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Salaries
4 days ago
Minneapolis is hot right now for experienced managers, especially if you’ve led complex projects or product teams. Here are several leadership roles where you can stay local and still work on big, national work.
Project Manager – Transmission & Distribution
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Minneapolis/St Paul, MN (office in Bloomington; some travel; also supports Duluth)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $300,000/year
- Lead utility projects (substations, transmission lines, pipelines) from proposal through construction and closeout. You’ll own P&L, schedules, client relationships, and business development in a 100% employee‑owned firm with ESOP, bonus eligibility, and a deep benefits package.
Techno-Functional PLM Consulting Manager – Chemicals/Advanced Materials
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (consulting; travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year (range may vary by location)
- Senior consulting role leading end‑to‑end PLM transformations for chemicals/advanced materials clients. You’ll manage multi‑workstream programs, guide strategy and roadmaps, and grow Deloitte’s PLM practice; recruiting is open through 1/16/2027.
Senior Project Manager – Federal Environmental Remediation
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; Midwest/Great Lakes focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000 – $195,000/year
- Lead large, federal environmental cleanup projects (CERCLA/RCRA) at military and other federal sites. You’ll be the main client contact, direct multidisciplinary teams, and drive strategy and delivery for high‑visibility remediation programs.
TravelBank Platform Product Manager
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Plaza) or other approved hubs; hybrid (3+ days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,765 – $140,900/year
- Own the TravelBank travel and expense platform roadmap, from customer research to delivery. Great fit if you’ve already worked with travel booking platforms and want to shape user experience while partnering closely with engineering, design, and CX teams.
Project Manager – Clinical Research
- Employer: DaVita Clinical Research
- Location: Minneapolis/Edina, MN (remote or hybrid from Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $106,000/year
- Manage clinical research studies from planning through completion, coordinating cross‑functional teams and site operations. Ideal if you have clinical research plus project management experience and want flexibility with strong healthcare benefits.
Remote Project Manager
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time contract
- Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour
- Fully remote project management role within a large healthcare staffing and services company. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and CE time, plus access to a big national network of facilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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