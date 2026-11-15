Minneapolis has a bunch of solid customer-facing roles right now, from grocery and stadium shifts to healthcare and finance support. Lots of options whether you want part-time flexibility or a full-time career path.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$22.50/hour

Help lead the produce area, keep displays fresh and stocked, and sample products for guests. Good fit if you like food, fast-paced work, and strong benefits (employee discount, DailyPay, PTO, 401(k) match, ESOP) even as a part-timer.

Employer: Jerry's Enterprises

Location: Cub Foods Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, union

Pay: Progressive scale up to $18/hour (based on experience)

Ring up purchases, help customers, and keep the front end running smoothly. Union role with store discount, EAP, and flexible schedule—great if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Jerry's Enterprises

Location: Cub Foods Nicollet, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, union

Pay: Progressive scale $16.07–$18/hour (based on experience)

Work in the meat department filling cases, rotating product, and helping customers with cuts and prep items. Best for someone comfortable with heavy lifting and cold temps who wants hands-on work.

Employer: Jerry's Enterprises

Location: Cub Foods Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, union

Pay: Progressive scale up to $18/hour (based on experience)

Similar meat department role at the Uptown store—stock, slice, and prep while helping customers. Includes store discount, EAP, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Jerry's Enterprises

Location: Cub Foods Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, union

Pay: Progressive scale up to $18/hour (based on experience)

Make sure shelf prices match the register, hang tags, and help keep the store safe and tidy. Good if you like detail work, moving around the store, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: RAYUS Radiology

Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote, CST hours)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$26.39/hour (based on experience)

Handle patient billing questions by phone, text, email, and mail, working between patients, insurers, and internal teams. Full-time, 9:30am–6:00pm CST with DailyPay and a focus on patient satisfaction.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$19/hour (hourly, based on skills/experience)

Support store operations, lead associates, and help with hiring and training in a busy value retail store. Nice step if you have a few years of retail and want leadership experience plus benefits and promotion potential.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Oversee sales, staffing, inventory, and loss prevention for a Citi Trends store. Designed for experienced retail leaders (3–5 years as Store Manager) who want full responsibility and a path to grow.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Help on the sales floor and at the register—stock freight, take markdowns, ring customers, and keep the store neat. Good entry-level retail role if you can work nights/weekends and like a busy, customer-facing job.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (weekends), listed as Full-time in posting

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Pay: $20/hour

Staff the front desk at a residential building, greet residents and guests, log packages, monitor cameras, and handle issues calmly. Great if you want steady weekend hours and enjoy concierge-style service.

Employer: TEKsystems (for a financial services client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: 12-month contract, full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Support financial advisors and customers with account questions, money movement, and retirement inquiries via calls and email. Hybrid schedule (4 days onsite, 1 remote after training) and strong entry into the finance world.

Employer: Tactile Medical

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.77–$27.26/hour (starting range)

Provide phone-based support and troubleshooting for at-home medical devices, coordinating service and documenting patient issues. Good match if you have 3+ years of customer service and like detailed, patient-focused work.

Employer: ReadyOn (Aramark)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $12.98–$16.37/hour

Run a register at stadium events—take payments, balance your drawer, and keep your area clean. Fun option if you want in-person, high-energy shifts during games and concerts.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Minneapolis, MN (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and work with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits, 401(k) match, and bonus potential if you like being on the move.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.