Looking for a loyal friend in Crystal, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting in local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Adult (DOB 12/11/2020)

Adult (DOB 12/11/2020) Weight: 27 lbs

27 lbs Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $795

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes, but would do best as an only dog

Yes, but would do best as an only dog Cat friendly: No

No Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes

Yes Other notes: Goofy, cuddly Frenchie who loves to be silly and hang out with his people. Walks well on leash and does not require a fenced yard if walked.

👉 Meet Ezekiel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Husky mix

Australian Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Weight: 50 lbs

50 lbs Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $495

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes, must have a canine companion in her forever home

Yes, have a canine companion in her forever home Cat friendly: Dog-savvy cats

Dog-savvy cats Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes

Yes Other notes: Gorgeous, smart mix with lots of personality and potential. Needs another dog to help her feel confident.

👉 Meet Missoula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female (listed as male, described as “she”)

Female (listed as male, described as “she”) Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Dog friendly: Excellent with other dogs

Excellent with other dogs Cat friendly: Probably, per rescue notes

Probably, per rescue notes Other notes: Very sweet, calm, and gentle. Lived outside with her sibling Scout and is now loving indoor life and her foster.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix

Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Weight: About 35–40 lbs and still growing

About 35–40 lbs and still growing Other notes: Big, silly, sweet “velcro pup” who loves being indoors after living outside with Lily. Likely to grow into a large dog.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pointer mix

Chihuahua / Pointer mix Age: 3 years

3 years Weight: 6 lbs

6 lbs Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes, requires a confident companion dog in the home

Yes, a confident companion dog in the home Cat friendly: Unknown

Unknown Kid friendly: Older/considerate kids only

Older/considerate kids only Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes

Yes Home requirements: Physical fenced yard and a confident resident dog

Physical fenced yard and a confident resident dog Other notes: Tiny, energetic pup who is still learning to trust people and does best with dog friends.

👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)

Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes

Yes Cat friendly: Yes

Yes Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Other notes: Beautiful markings and a standout look. Expected to be an intelligent, fun-loving companion with a big personality.

👉 Meet Fresca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)

Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes

Yes Cat friendly: Yes

Yes Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Other notes: Fluffy pup with one ear up and one flopped. Playful and outgoing, with lots of growing and exploring ahead.

👉 Meet Pepsi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)

Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes

Yes Cat friendly: Yes

Yes Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Other notes: Blond, fluffy coat and playful nature. A social, eye-catching little guy with lots of adventures ahead.

👉 Meet Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)

Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes

Yes Cat friendly: Yes

Yes Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Other notes: Blond, fluffy pup with a sweet, demure posture. Bright, fun-loving personality and lots of growing to do.

👉 Meet Jolt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)

Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes

Yes Cat friendly: Yes

Yes Kid friendly: Yes

Yes Other notes: Fluffy, outgoing pup at the start of his big life adventure. Ready for a family to guide him.

👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Shepherd mix

Terrier (medium) / Shepherd mix Age: Puppy (DOB 07/31/2026)

Puppy (DOB 07/31/2026) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue

Dog friendly: Yes, requires a resident dog in his forever home

Yes, a resident dog in his forever home Cat friendly: Unknown

Unknown Kid friendly: Older kids only

Older kids only Other notes: Came from Oklahoma with his siblings. Started out shy but is opening up and showing a goofy, playful side.

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Crystal, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit their online listings to learn more, or contact Healing Hearts Rescue or Redemption Road Rescue MN directly with questions about meeting and adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.