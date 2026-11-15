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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Crystal, MN
Looking for a loyal friend in Crystal, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting in local rescues for a safe, loving home.
Ezekiel (Zeke)
- Breed: French Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult (DOB 12/11/2020)
- Weight: 27 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $795
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes, but would do best as an only dog
- Cat friendly: No
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes
- Other notes: Goofy, cuddly Frenchie who loves to be silly and hang out with his people. Walks well on leash and does not require a fenced yard if walked.
👉 Meet Ezekiel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Missoula
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Weight: 50 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $495
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes, must have a canine companion in her forever home
- Cat friendly: Dog-savvy cats
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes
- Other notes: Gorgeous, smart mix with lots of personality and potential. Needs another dog to help her feel confident.
👉 Meet Missoula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female (listed as male, described as “she”)
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
- Dog friendly: Excellent with other dogs
- Cat friendly: Probably, per rescue notes
- Other notes: Very sweet, calm, and gentle. Lived outside with her sibling Scout and is now loving indoor life and her foster.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scout
- Breed: Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
- Weight: About 35–40 lbs and still growing
- Other notes: Big, silly, sweet “velcro pup” who loves being indoors after living outside with Lily. Likely to grow into a large dog.
👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kayla
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pointer mix
- Age: 3 years
- Weight: 6 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes, requires a confident companion dog in the home
- Cat friendly: Unknown
- Kid friendly: Older/considerate kids only
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes
- Home requirements: Physical fenced yard and a confident resident dog
- Other notes: Tiny, energetic pup who is still learning to trust people and does best with dog friends.
👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fresca
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes
- Cat friendly: Yes
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Other notes: Beautiful markings and a standout look. Expected to be an intelligent, fun-loving companion with a big personality.
👉 Meet Fresca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepsi
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes
- Cat friendly: Yes
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Other notes: Fluffy pup with one ear up and one flopped. Playful and outgoing, with lots of growing and exploring ahead.
👉 Meet Pepsi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crush
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes
- Cat friendly: Yes
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Other notes: Blond, fluffy coat and playful nature. A social, eye-catching little guy with lots of adventures ahead.
👉 Meet Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jolt
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes
- Cat friendly: Yes
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Other notes: Blond, fluffy pup with a sweet, demure posture. Bright, fun-loving personality and lots of growing to do.
👉 Meet Jolt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirt
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB approx. 10/2/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes
- Cat friendly: Yes
- Kid friendly: Yes
- Other notes: Fluffy, outgoing pup at the start of his big life adventure. Ready for a family to guide him.
👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickles
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Shepherd mix
- Age: Puppy (DOB 07/31/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: Healing Hearts Rescue
- Dog friendly: Yes, requires a resident dog in his forever home
- Cat friendly: Unknown
- Kid friendly: Older kids only
- Other notes: Came from Oklahoma with his siblings. Started out shy but is opening up and showing a goofy, playful side.
👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Crystal, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit their online listings to learn more, or contact Healing Hearts Rescue or Redemption Road Rescue MN directly with questions about meeting and adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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