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🐱 Sweet Coon Rapids Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Coon Rapids has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these whiskered neighbors at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids.
Raspberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Raspberry is a tiny tuxedo boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Raspberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mama
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Mama is a beautiful gray adult cat who may be past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, steady home. She could be a lovely companion for someone wanting a more settled feline friend.
👉 Meet Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stormy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Stormy is a young gray kitty, still full of curiosity and fun. She’s at a great age for bonding and learning the routines of a new home.
👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maudie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Maudie is a tiny gray kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving place to grow up. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of play, she might be your match.
👉 Meet Maudie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tigey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown / Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Tigey is a young brown beauty who may still have some kitten playfulness but is a bit more grown up. She could be a fun and loving addition to many types of homes.
👉 Meet Tigey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Coon Rapids cats caught your eye, please call Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.