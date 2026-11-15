Coon Rapids has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these whiskered neighbors at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Raspberry is a tiny tuxedo boy looking for his first real home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Raspberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)

Gray / Blue (mostly) Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Mama is a beautiful gray adult cat who may be past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, steady home. She could be a lovely companion for someone wanting a more settled feline friend.

👉 Meet Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)

Gray / Blue (mostly) Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Stormy is a young gray kitty, still full of curiosity and fun. She’s at a great age for bonding and learning the routines of a new home.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)

Gray / Blue (mostly) Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Maudie is a tiny gray kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving place to grow up. If you’re ready for kitten antics and lots of play, she might be your match.

👉 Meet Maudie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown / Chocolate (mostly)

Brown / Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Tigey is a young brown beauty who may still have some kitten playfulness but is a bit more grown up. She could be a fun and loving addition to many types of homes.

👉 Meet Tigey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Coon Rapids cats caught your eye, please call Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.