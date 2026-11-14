Minneapolis is busy hiring in community and social services, with roles that mix direct client work and program leadership. If you like helping people build stability and opportunity, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steps For Change LLC

Steps For Change LLC Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year DOE + benefits

Licensure: LICSW, LPCC, LMFT, or LP (or in process)

Work in a specialized residential treatment program for adult men with sexual offending behavior, using trauma-informed, evidence-based therapy. You’ll run groups and individual sessions, write court reports, collaborate with probation, and get solid benefits including health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Simpson Housing Services

Simpson Housing Services Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, salaried (Mon–Fri, roughly 9–5, some flexibility)

(Mon–Fri, roughly 9–5, some flexibility) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team serving 130 formerly homeless adults in permanent supportive housing through the Opportunity Housing Program partnership. This role is a mix of staff supervision, program operations, budgeting, and equity-focused leadership for low-income single adults.

Employer: HIRED (MN)

Location: Minneapolis, MN 55403 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $25.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Support youth ages 14–28 who are justice-involved, precariously housed, or facing multiple barriers to get back into school, training, and work. This role blends outreach, case management, and coaching, with strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility).

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.