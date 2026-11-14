Minneapolis has steady demand for security and public safety pros right now, especially for flexible part-time shifts. If you want extra income or a way into this field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Minneapolis, MN (airport facilities and parking areas)

(airport facilities and parking areas) Type: Part-time (fixed “anchor” shift + optional extra shifts)

Part-time (fixed “anchor” shift + optional extra shifts) Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Thursdays, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed mobile patrol role with a steady overnight shift and the option to pick up more hours across multiple sites. Good fit if you want flexibility, a path to full-time, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and paid holidays (when worked).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Minneapolis, MN (higher education campus)

(higher education campus) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $25.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Campus-based unarmed patrol role with a strong customer service focus, helping students and staff feel safe. Great if you have at least one year of security experience and want steady afternoon/evening hours plus the option to claim extra shifts.

Employer: American Security and Investigations, LLC

Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN (office locations)

(office locations) Type: Part-time (16 hours/week)

Part-time (16 hours/week) Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Weekend day-shift role patrolling downtown office buildings, responding to alarms, and securing doors and windows. Good entry point if you’re 18+, can handle walking and stairs, and want essential work with options for overtime and growth.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good shifts tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.