Minneapolis has a steady flow of admin and front desk roles right now, from healthcare to real estate and aviation. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Unifi

Unifi Location: Minneapolis, MN (MSP Airport)

Type: Full-time, on-site only

Pay: $19.87/hour

Support airport operations and HR tasks like new-hire paperwork, payroll updates, records, and OSHA logs. Good fit if you have 2+ years admin experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and can pass a 10-year background check and get SIDA badging.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Perfect if you want steady weekend hours. You’ll greet residents and guests, handle packages, watch security cameras, log events, and keep things running smoothly at the front desk.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Clinics and Surgery Center)

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 80 hours/2 weeks)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., no weekends

Help patients with check-out, follow-up scheduling, phones, and messages in a busy clinic setting. Comes with Fairview’s full benefits and is great if you have 1+ year of customer service and some post-high school training.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $36.99–$46.24/hour (plus potential incentives)

High-level role supporting senior executives with complex calendars, travel, meetings, and special projects. Best for someone with 5+ years Executive Assistant experience, top-notch organization, and comfort using new tech (including AI).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Minneapolis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.