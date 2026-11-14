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🐱 Adoptable Cats in Coon Rapids — Your New Friend Awaits
Coon Rapids has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. All of these kitties are at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids and are ready to meet you.
Vito
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Vito is a handsome all-black adult cat looking for a calm, loving home where he can settle in and feel safe. Adult cats like Vito often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many families.
👉 Meet Vito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Layla is a sleek young cat with mostly black fur and bright, curious eyes. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the routine of her new home.
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feyre
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Feyre is a soft, medium-haired young cat with a mostly gray/blue coat. If you love brushing and gentle cuddle time, a mediumhair like Feyre could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweety
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Sweety has a lovely brown/chocolate coat and a gentle look that suits her name. She’s a young cat who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Sweety and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.