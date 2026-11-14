Coon Rapids has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a loving family. All of these kitties are at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Vito is a handsome all-black adult cat looking for a calm, loving home where he can settle in and feel safe. Adult cats like Vito often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many families.

👉 Meet Vito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Layla is a sleek young cat with mostly black fur and bright, curious eyes. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn the routine of her new home.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Feyre is a soft, medium-haired young cat with a mostly gray/blue coat. If you love brushing and gentle cuddle time, a mediumhair like Feyre could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Sweety has a lovely brown/chocolate coat and a gentle look that suits her name. She’s a young cat who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Sweety and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.