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🚌 Minneapolis transportation jobs with multiple roles up to $90K
Minneapolis is busy moving people and goods, and that means steady hiring in transportation. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level driving to higher-paid operations and rail safety.
SOC (Systems Operations Control) Duty Manager
- Employer: Sun Country Airlines
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite)
- Salary: $90,000/year (base)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
Lead the airline’s daily flight operations from the System Operations Center, keeping flights safe, efficient, and on time. This role is ideal if you have 3–5 years of airline operations/SOC experience and want strong benefits plus travel perks for you and your family.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Salary: About $16.37/hour (good-faith estimate)
- Type: Full-time
Drive for a major auto parts retailer, helping get parts where they need to go while working with a store team. Good fit if you like being on the road locally and want steady hours plus health and wellness benefits.
Lead Deicing Agent (Seasonal) – MSP Airport
- Employer: Sun Country Airlines
- Location: Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport (MSP)
- Salary: $20/hour
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time
Lead teams that deice aircraft in winter, working outdoors in cold weather and at heights up to 40+ feet. Comes with travel perks, 401(k) match, and paid sick time, great if you like hands-on work around planes and already have seasonal deicing experience.
Railroad Flagger
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (heavy travel 50–85%)
- Salary: $28–$37/hour (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time
Protect work crews on and around train tracks by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a strong-paying field role with benefits and 401(k), best for folks with 2+ years railroad/MOW or related rail experience who don’t mind travel and outdoor work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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