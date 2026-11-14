Minneapolis is busy right now for supply chain and logistics pros, especially in manufacturing. If you like leading teams, working with suppliers, and keeping materials moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ferretti Search (recruiting for a large food manufacturer)

Ferretti Search (recruiting for a large food manufacturer) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base + 10% target bonus

Type: Full-time (travel ~60% at first, then ~30%)

This role owns purchasing across multiple plants: raw materials, ingredients, packaging, and supplies. Great fit if you have food manufacturing experience and want to lead a team, drive cost savings, and shape purchasing strategy for a multi-state operation.

Employer: Smyth Companies

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Not listed (competitive pay + benefits) Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm)

Lead a team of material handlers and a receiving clerk in a fast-paced manufacturing plant. You’ll coordinate receiving, storage, and material flow, run forklifts and other equipment, and help improve warehouse processes.

Employer: Twin City Die Castings Company (TCDC)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Lead all supply chain functions—purchasing, planning, inventory, warehousing, and logistics—for a manufacturing operation. You’ll manage suppliers, set inventory strategy, support new product launches, and drive cost and performance improvements.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $110,300–$165,500 + incentive plan

Type: Full-time (up to 30% travel)

Own sourcing strategy for specific categories at a major builder/EPC firm. You’ll develop category strategies, negotiate contracts, manage key suppliers, and drive cost, quality, and delivery improvements across the supply chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.