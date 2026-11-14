Minneapolis manufacturing is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level assembly to leadership and high-skill machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week’s list has some strong options.

Employer: Banner Engineering Careers

Banner Engineering Careers Location: Plymouth, MN (Minneapolis area)

Type: Internship, 1st shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm, M–F)

Internship, Pay: $20.92–$21.97/hour

Assemble and solder electronic components, test and label finished units, and work from drawings and SOPs in a clean, climate-controlled plant. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with microscopes and hand tools, and want experience with a global industrial tech company.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Minneapolis, MN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000–$131,000/year

Lead quality systems for aerospace products, run audits, drive root-cause investigations, and present metrics to senior leadership. Great for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing, AS9100/ISO9001 experience, and a passion for high-reliability products.

Employer: Mohawk Industries / Dal-Tile

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Operate forklifts, pull and assemble orders, handle receiving, and keep the warehouse organized and safe. Good match if you have warehouse experience, are forklift-certified, and like a physical, fast-paced role with big-company benefits.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

Jobot (recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30–$40/hour , up to $6,000 sign-on bonus

, Run Heidelberg, Goss, and digital web presses, keep print quality tight, and help hit production deadlines. Ideal if you have 5+ years web press experience and want strong pay, full benefits, PTO, and growth potential.

Employer: Consolidated Precision Products Corp (CPP)

Location: Bloomington, MN (Minneapolis area)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm, M–F)

Full-time, Pay: $23/hour + $0.75 shift differential (about $23.75/hour) , $1,500 sign-on bonus , 5% annual bonus eligible

, , Assemble precision molds and cores for aerospace castings, working with hand tools and close tolerances. Great for hands-on people with stable work history who want paid training, bonuses, and long-term aerospace work.

Employer: Pacific Integrated Handling

Location: Minneapolis, MN (field-based)

Type: Full-time, travel-heavy

Full-time, travel-heavy Pay: $26.00–$36.77/hour , overtime eligible

, overtime eligible Service and install automated storage systems, conveyors, and warehouse automation across the Midwest and beyond. Good for techs who like troubleshooting, travel, and working independently with a company vehicle and solid benefits.

Employer: Metal Matic / PTC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (benefits-heavy role)

Not listed (benefits-heavy role) Set up and run cut-off machines to cut and chamfer steel tubing to spec, using gauges and measurement tools to hold quality. Nice fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, strong math/measurement skills, and want free healthcare plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Mativ

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, leadership

Full-time, leadership Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead multiple production departments, manage supervisors, hit safety, quality, and cost targets, and support continuous improvement. Best for experienced manufacturing leaders (engineering or similar background) who enjoy coaching teams and driving process upgrades.

Employer: ARCH Medical Solutions

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Pay: $25–$30/hour , $2,000 sign-on bonus

, Handle final inspections, FAIRs, quality paperwork, and customer cert packets for precision medical/aerospace parts. Great for someone with 2+ years in quality, comfortable with micrometers, gauges, and reading blueprints with GD&T.

Employer: Genfor Precision Components

Location: Chanhassen, MN (Minneapolis area)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30 pm – 1:00 am, Mon–Thu)

Full-time, Pay: $31–$34/hour

Run 3–4 Swiss CNC machines (Hanwha, Citizen, Tsugami), perform tool changes, inspections, and adjustments on tight-tolerance work. Strong match if you have 6+ years Swiss CNC experience and want a four-day workweek with benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Minneapolis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.