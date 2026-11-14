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💻 Minneapolis IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
12 days ago
Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data, and security roles plus some classic engineering gigs. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a great moment to look around.
Linux Engineer (RHEL / Automation)
- Employer: Excelon Solutions
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on RHEL work: installs, patching, upgrades, performance tuning, and security hardening. Heavy Bash/Python/Perl and Ansible to automate admin, monitoring, and deployments.
AI/ML Engineer
- Employer: Bolton & Menk, Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000
Design and ship LLM, gen AI, and ML solutions that support engineering, GIS, CAD, and corporate teams. Mix of Python, SQL, Azure, Power BI, MLOps, and strong benefits including ESOP and 401(k) match.
Backend Engineer
- Employer: Evlo AI
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own backend services in TypeScript/Node or Go, with PostgreSQL, Redis, Kafka, Docker/Kubernetes, Terraform, and CI/CD. You’ll work closely with web and mobile teams on high-scale, user-facing features.
Client Technology – Technical Customer Success Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US offices): $125,000 – $247,500
Senior, client-facing role owning technical health, cloud/security architecture, and risk for strategic accounts. Great fit if you blend cloud, cybersecurity, architecture, and customer success experience.
Snowflake Advanced AI Solution Lead
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Minnesota): $94,400 – $253,800
Lead Snowflake Cortex AI solutions end-to-end: ML/GenAI models, MLOps/LLMOps, distributed computing, and cloud deployments. Strong consulting, Python, and large-scale production ML background needed.
Software Architect – AI Accelerated Engineering Lead (Central)
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all locations): $108,000 – $200,000 (by level)
Architect AI-first software delivery, integrating GenAI tools, RAG, and context engineering into modern cloud apps. Hands-on with TypeScript/Node, Python or Java, AWS/Azure/GCP, Kubernetes, CI/CD.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000
Staff-level lead for checkout and authentication flows across web and mobile. Deep React/Vue + TypeScript experience, plus ownership of architecture, reliability, and on-call practices.
Linux Operating System Engineer (RHEL8, On-Prem & AWS)
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior RHEL 8 engineer for on-prem + AWS: provisioning, patching, performance, security hardening, Bash/Python/Ansible, ITIL processes, and ServiceNow. Strong enterprise Linux and cloud background.
NetSuite Financials Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Lead NetSuite implementations as a Manager, focusing on core finance, P2P, or O2C. You’ll run teams, own client relationships, and drive full lifecycle ERP projects.
SailPoint Identity & Access Management (AI Focus) – Sr Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Hands-on SailPoint IAM work with an AI twist—governance, access reviews, entitlement management, and AI-enabled workflows. Great if you like security plus data-driven decisioning.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Senior engineer for D365 F&O and Power Platform environments: Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, PPAC, Azure services (APIM, Service Bus, Functions, Key Vault), and environment governance.
Systems Engineer (Virtualization & Storage)
- Employer: Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting
- Location: Southern Minnesota (onsite, 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000+ plus bonus
Lead enterprise virtualization, storage, and data center platforms. Strong hypervisor, SAN, replication, and DR experience, with a rich benefits package including pension, profit sharing, and relocation.
Staff Software Engineer, Rust (IoT Hubs)
- Employer: SmartThings (Samsung)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,000 – $198,000 + ~20% bonus
Staff-level Rust role on SmartThings hubs: low-level, performance-sensitive code on embedded Linux, hub–cloud sync, and reliability at massive scale. Deep Rust and systems experience required.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Director-level Appian and low-code architecture role, leading BPM solutions, cloud design, and process mining (Celonis, Signavio). Heavy client-facing work and portfolio leadership.
NetSuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Implement NetSuite as a Senior Consultant, focusing on finance flows and reporting. Full lifecycle delivery plus client workshops and post-go-live support.
Lead Software Engineer (GenAI / LLMs / RAG)
- Employer: Virtusa
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead GenAI and LLM projects: fine-tuning, RAG, agentic frameworks (LangGraph, CrewAI, etc.), vector DBs, Databricks, and Python/PyTorch. Strong cloud and ML background needed.
Data Engineering Manager
- Employer: Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $180,000
Own data engineering and strategy for the Wolves & Lynx: Snowflake, Looker, Fivetran, dbt, Azure, SQL/Python, plus AI enablement and fan data. Player–coach role leading a small data team.
Business Quality Assurance Lead
- Employer: HealthEZ
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $125,000
Lead business UAT and QA for healthcare systems and integrations. You’ll design test plans, coordinate cross-team testing, and track risk—great for someone who bridges ops and tech.
Senior Forward Deployed Engineer – Global Markets
- Employer: Staffbase
- Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $175,000
Customer-facing engineer building custom extensions on an AI-native employee experience platform. Heavy React, TypeScript, Go/Java/Kotlin/Node, and third-party API integrations.
Senior Information Security Engineer – Ping Directory
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $179,000
Security-focused engineer for Ping Directory and automation: Ruby, Python, Java, Perl, Ansible, CI/CD, Kubernetes/OpenShift, and containerized directory services in the cloud.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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