Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data, and security roles plus some classic engineering gigs. If you’re in IT and open to a move, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Excelon Solutions

Excelon Solutions Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RHEL work: installs, patching, upgrades, performance tuning, and security hardening. Heavy Bash/Python/Perl and Ansible to automate admin, monitoring, and deployments.

Employer: Bolton & Menk, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000

Design and ship LLM, gen AI, and ML solutions that support engineering, GIS, CAD, and corporate teams. Mix of Python, SQL, Azure, Power BI, MLOps, and strong benefits including ESOP and 401(k) match.

Employer: Evlo AI

Evlo AI Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own backend services in TypeScript/Node or Go, with PostgreSQL, Redis, Kafka, Docker/Kubernetes, Terraform, and CI/CD. You’ll work closely with web and mobile teams on high-scale, user-facing features.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US offices): $125,000 – $247,500

Senior, client-facing role owning technical health, cloud/security architecture, and risk for strategic accounts. Great fit if you blend cloud, cybersecurity, architecture, and customer success experience.

Employer: Accenture

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Minnesota): $94,400 – $253,800

Lead Snowflake Cortex AI solutions end-to-end: ML/GenAI models, MLOps/LLMOps, distributed computing, and cloud deployments. Strong consulting, Python, and large-scale production ML background needed.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (all locations): $108,000 – $200,000 (by level)

Architect AI-first software delivery, integrating GenAI tools, RAG, and context engineering into modern cloud apps. Hands-on with TypeScript/Node, Python or Java, AWS/Azure/GCP, Kubernetes, CI/CD.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000

Staff-level lead for checkout and authentication flows across web and mobile. Deep React/Vue + TypeScript experience, plus ownership of architecture, reliability, and on-call practices.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Envision Technology Solutions Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior RHEL 8 engineer for on-prem + AWS: provisioning, patching, performance, security hardening, Bash/Python/Ansible, ITIL processes, and ServiceNow. Strong enterprise Linux and cloud background.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead NetSuite implementations as a Manager, focusing on core finance, P2P, or O2C. You’ll run teams, own client relationships, and drive full lifecycle ERP projects.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Hands-on SailPoint IAM work with an AI twist—governance, access reviews, entitlement management, and AI-enabled workflows. Great if you like security plus data-driven decisioning.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Senior engineer for D365 F&O and Power Platform environments: Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, PPAC, Azure services (APIM, Service Bus, Functions, Key Vault), and environment governance.

Employer: Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting

Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Location: Southern Minnesota (onsite, 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000+ plus bonus

Lead enterprise virtualization, storage, and data center platforms. Strong hypervisor, SAN, replication, and DR experience, with a rich benefits package including pension, profit sharing, and relocation.

Employer: SmartThings (Samsung)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,000 – $198,000 + ~20% bonus

Staff-level Rust role on SmartThings hubs: low-level, performance-sensitive code on embedded Linux, hub–cloud sync, and reliability at massive scale. Deep Rust and systems experience required.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Director-level Appian and low-code architecture role, leading BPM solutions, cloud design, and process mining (Celonis, Signavio). Heavy client-facing work and portfolio leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Implement NetSuite as a Senior Consultant, focusing on finance flows and reporting. Full lifecycle delivery plus client workshops and post-go-live support.

Employer: Virtusa

Virtusa Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead GenAI and LLM projects: fine-tuning, RAG, agentic frameworks (LangGraph, CrewAI, etc.), vector DBs, Databricks, and Python/PyTorch. Strong cloud and ML background needed.

Employer: Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000

Own data engineering and strategy for the Wolves & Lynx: Snowflake, Looker, Fivetran, dbt, Azure, SQL/Python, plus AI enablement and fan data. Player–coach role leading a small data team.

Employer: HealthEZ

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $125,000

Lead business UAT and QA for healthcare systems and integrations. You’ll design test plans, coordinate cross-team testing, and track risk—great for someone who bridges ops and tech.

Employer: Staffbase

Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $175,000

Customer-facing engineer building custom extensions on an AI-native employee experience platform. Heavy React, TypeScript, Go/Java/Kotlin/Node, and third-party API integrations.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $179,000

Security-focused engineer for Ping Directory and automation: Ruby, Python, Java, Perl, Ansible, CI/CD, Kubernetes/OpenShift, and containerized directory services in the cloud.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.