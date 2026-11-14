Minneapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to high-level leadership and travel gigs. If you’re in health or wellness, this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service Location: Southwest Minneapolis / Bloomington / Edina / Wayzata / Richfield & nearby

Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN

Full-time, part-time, PRN Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hr | RN: $35–$41/hr (+ up to $2/hr nights/weekends)

One-on-one nursing with kids (ages 1–21) with trachs, vents, and G-tubes in home and school settings. Great fit if you want flexible scheduling, deep family relationships, and strong training/support in complex pediatrics.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service Location: Brooklyn Center / Golden Valley / Crystal / Maple Grove / Plymouth & nearby

Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN

Full-time, part-time, PRN Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hr | RN: $35–$41/hr (+ up to $2/hr nights/weekends)

Same model as above, serving families in the northwest suburbs. Ideal if you want meaningful, slower-paced, one-patient shifts and 24/7 clinical backup.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $99,000–$232,000/year + annual bonus & full benefits

Lead large physician revenue cycle teams (billing, AR, denials, automation) for health system clients. Great for someone with 5+ years RCM leadership who wants to drive performance, tech-enabled process improvement, and manage big blended onshore/offshore teams.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Provide psychotherapy and psychological assessments for adults and/or children, both in-person and via telemedicine. Good role if you want heavy clinical exposure in intakes, testing, report writing, and feedback sessions.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, locum tenens

Work across varied clinical settings doing assessments, managing acute and chronic conditions, and prescribing. Best for independent NPs who like tech-enabled scheduling and flexible, travel-style assignments.

Employer: University of Minnesota / University of Minnesota Physicians

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time faculty (100% appointment)

Full-time faculty (100% appointment) Pay: University salary starts at $55,000 plus competitive clinical pay (AAMC benchmarked)

Join the breast imaging division interpreting screening/diagnostic studies and doing interventions within a multidisciplinary cancer team. Strong fit if you want academic work, teaching, and involvement in national organizations.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $115,000–$150,000/year + potential production pay

Small-animal practice (dogs/cats; exotics optional) with modern equipment, AAHA accreditation, and strong mentorship for new grads. Great if you want a teaching culture, flexible schedule, and robust CE and benefits.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a Twin Cities health system)

(for a Twin Cities health system) Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul metro

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $300,000–$445,000/year + $35,000 sign-on & $15,000 relocation

Build a neuromuscular practice within a large neuroscience program (22 neurologists, 10+ APPs). You’ll focus on complex neuromuscular disorders, EMG/NCS, and can add neuromuscular ultrasound—no non-compete and strong benefits.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Location: Remote in US/Canada or hybrid from select US cities (role listed in Minneapolis)

(role listed in Minneapolis) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $110,000–$130,000/year

Lead a team of medical writers and own scientific content strategy for pharma/biotech medical education. Ideal for PhD/MD/PharmD with 3+ years agency experience who enjoys scientific storytelling and client-facing work.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Location: UMMC East Bank, Minneapolis, MN

Type: 0.9 FTE, 12-hr nights, every 3rd weekend

Care for critically ill adult neurosurgery, transplant, and general surgery patients in a 16-bed ICU. Great for RNs with ICU or strong med-surg experience who want advanced monitoring, complex drips, and tuition/benefits support.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Temporary, 17 weeks , 4×9-hr days

Temporary, , 4×9-hr days Pay: $100–$125/hour

Outpatient clinic role doing full-scope general dentistry with no call. Good for DDS/DMDs who want high hourly pay, a set schedule, and full locums support (travel, lodging, credentialing).

Employer: Holmes Murphy

Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite)

Type: Part-time, 10-week paid summer internship

Help the Employee Benefits Clinical team with vendor management, wellbeing deliverables, and client presentations. Nice fit for students in Health/Public/Community Health who want hands-on corporate wellness experience.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Hennepin County / Minneapolis area

Type: Full-time or per diem

Provide home-based PT for adult and geriatric clients, doing assessments, gait/balance training, and education. Great if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5976

Location: Blaine, MN (north of Minneapolis)

Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts

Full-time, opening/morning shifts Pay: $23–$36/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

Lead daily pharmacy operations, support prescription processing, and coach team members. Solid option if you want retail pharmacy leadership with broad benefits and paid education programs.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local practice)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Practice full-scope oral surgery with a fully staffed team, CE stipend, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) match. Open to experienced surgeons and 2026 residency grads who want strong compensation and autonomy.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , nights, 40 hrs/week

Travel, , nights, 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,875/week (plus benefits)

Night-shift CT tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel benefits. Good for experienced CT techs wanting a high-paying short-term assignment.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Travel, 20 weeks , days, 40 hrs/week

Travel, , days, 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,635/week + $600 travel bonus

High-risk OB ultrasound contract with day shifts, day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off. Requires 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Travel, 20 weeks , days, 40 hrs/week

Travel, , days, 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,627/week (package; stipend TBD)

Similar high-risk OB sonography contract with strong pay and a “family feel” agency that’s nurse-founded.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , nights, 40 hrs/week

Travel, , nights, 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,903/week (package; stipend TBD)

Night CT contract with top-tier pay and full travel support from a nurse-founded agency.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick apps this week can open up a whole new path.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.