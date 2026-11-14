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Minneapolis
🏥 Minneapolis Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Minneapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to high-level leadership and travel gigs. If you’re in health or wellness, this is a great time to make a move.
Home Health Pediatric Nurse (RN/LPN) – Southwest Minneapolis Region
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Southwest Minneapolis / Bloomington / Edina / Wayzata / Richfield & nearby
- Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN
- Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hr | RN: $35–$41/hr (+ up to $2/hr nights/weekends)
One-on-one nursing with kids (ages 1–21) with trachs, vents, and G-tubes in home and school settings. Great fit if you want flexible scheduling, deep family relationships, and strong training/support in complex pediatrics.
Home Health Pediatric Nurse (RN/LPN) – Northwest Minneapolis Region
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Brooklyn Center / Golden Valley / Crystal / Maple Grove / Plymouth & nearby
- Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN
- Pay: LPN: $25–$31/hr | RN: $35–$41/hr (+ up to $2/hr nights/weekends)
Same model as above, serving families in the northwest suburbs. Ideal if you want meaningful, slower-paced, one-patient shifts and 24/7 clinical backup.
Managed Services – Physician Revenue Cycle Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $99,000–$232,000/year + annual bonus & full benefits
Lead large physician revenue cycle teams (billing, AR, denials, automation) for health system clients. Great for someone with 5+ years RCM leadership who wants to drive performance, tech-enabled process improvement, and manage big blended onshore/offshore teams.
Postdoctoral Psychologist Fellow
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
Provide psychotherapy and psychological assessments for adults and/or children, both in-person and via telemedicine. Good role if you want heavy clinical exposure in intakes, testing, report writing, and feedback sessions.
Nurse Practitioner (Locum Tenens)
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, locum tenens
Work across varied clinical settings doing assessments, managing acute and chronic conditions, and prescribing. Best for independent NPs who like tech-enabled scheduling and flexible, travel-style assignments.
Faculty – Breast Imaging (Academic/Clinician Track)
- Employer: University of Minnesota / University of Minnesota Physicians
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time faculty (100% appointment)
- Pay: University salary starts at $55,000 plus competitive clinical pay (AAMC benchmarked)
Join the breast imaging division interpreting screening/diagnostic studies and doing interventions within a multidisciplinary cancer team. Strong fit if you want academic work, teaching, and involvement in national organizations.
Associate Veterinarian – VCA Cedar Animal Hospital
- Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $115,000–$150,000/year + potential production pay
Small-animal practice (dogs/cats; exotics optional) with modern equipment, AAHA accreditation, and strong mentorship for new grads. Great if you want a teaching culture, flexible schedule, and robust CE and benefits.
Neuromuscular Neurologist
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a Twin Cities health system)
- Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul metro
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $300,000–$445,000/year + $35,000 sign-on & $15,000 relocation
Build a neuromuscular practice within a large neuroscience program (22 neurologists, 10+ APPs). You’ll focus on complex neuromuscular disorders, EMG/NCS, and can add neuromuscular ultrasound—no non-compete and strong benefits.
Associate Medical Director (Promotional Medical Education)
- Employer: Real Chemistry
- Location: Remote in US/Canada or hybrid from select US cities (role listed in Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $110,000–$130,000/year
Lead a team of medical writers and own scientific content strategy for pharma/biotech medical education. Ideal for PhD/MD/PharmD with 3+ years agency experience who enjoys scientific storytelling and client-facing work.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Neuro Surgical ICU
- Employer: Fairview Health Services
- Location: UMMC East Bank, Minneapolis, MN
- Type: 0.9 FTE, 12-hr nights, every 3rd weekend
Care for critically ill adult neurosurgery, transplant, and general surgery patients in a 16-bed ICU. Great for RNs with ICU or strong med-surg experience who want advanced monitoring, complex drips, and tuition/benefits support.
Locum General Dentist – $100–$125/hr
- Employer: Aya Locums
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Temporary, 17 weeks, 4×9-hr days
- Pay: $100–$125/hour
Outpatient clinic role doing full-scope general dentistry with no call. Good for DDS/DMDs who want high hourly pay, a set schedule, and full locums support (travel, lodging, credentialing).
Clinical Wellbeing Intern – Summer 2026
- Employer: Holmes Murphy
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite)
- Type: Part-time, 10-week paid summer internship
Help the Employee Benefits Clinical team with vendor management, wellbeing deliverables, and client presentations. Nice fit for students in Health/Public/Community Health who want hands-on corporate wellness experience.
Physical Therapist – Home Health Visits (Hennepin County)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Hennepin County / Minneapolis area
- Type: Full-time or per diem
Provide home-based PT for adult and geriatric clients, doing assessments, gait/balance training, and education. Great if you like autonomy, one-on-one care, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits.
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5976
- Location: Blaine, MN (north of Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts
- Pay: $23–$36/hour + performance incentives & shift premiums
Lead daily pharmacy operations, support prescription processing, and coach team members. Solid option if you want retail pharmacy leadership with broad benefits and paid education programs.
Oral Surgeon
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local practice)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
Practice full-scope oral surgery with a fully staffed team, CE stipend, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) match. Open to experienced surgeons and 2026 residency grads who want strong compensation and autonomy.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,875/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,875/week (plus benefits)
Night-shift CT tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel benefits. Good for experienced CT techs wanting a high-paying short-term assignment.
Travel Maternal Fetal Medicine Sonographer – $2,635/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Travel, 20 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,635/week + $600 travel bonus
High-risk OB ultrasound contract with day shifts, day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off. Requires 2+ years’ experience.
Travel Maternal Fetal Medicine Sonographer – $2,627/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Travel, 20 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,627/week (package; stipend TBD)
Similar high-risk OB sonography contract with strong pay and a “family feel” agency that’s nurse-founded.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,903/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,903/week (package; stipend TBD)
Night CT contract with top-tier pay and full travel support from a nurse-founded agency.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even one or two quick apps this week can open up a whole new path.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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