Minneapolis hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want a first job, a side gig, or your next step into management.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click into if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, management

Pay: Not listed

Lead the entire housekeeping team (rooms, public areas, laundry) at an upscale downtown Sheraton. Good fit if you have supervisory hotel experience and like running schedules, inspections, and training in a busy property.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Bake pies, muffins, cookies and more, with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedule. Great if you like hands-on kitchen work and want room to grow.

Employer: Kaskaid Hospitality (CRAVE)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$21 per hour

Greet guests, manage OpenTable reservations, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Flexible hours and a social, fast-paced vibe if you enjoy talking with people.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel cook role preparing menu items to standard with a clear growth path to line cook, sous chef, or executive chef. Includes PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/F&B discounts.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.37/hour + tips

Serve in a luxury hotel restaurant with Mediterranean-inspired dining. Comes with health and vision insurance, daily staff meals, vacation/holiday pay, 401(k), and global Four Seasons hotel discounts.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Skyway – US Bank Plaza, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, management track

Pay: $40,000–$55,000 per year + $500 hiring bonus

12-week paid training to become an assistant manager, with 40–50 hrs/week, overtime pay, health/dental, HSA & 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO, and free meals. Good step if you want to move into restaurant leadership.

Employer: Secret Food Tours

Location: Minneapolis (North Loop & St. Anthony)

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $70 per 3–3.5 hour tour (~$23.33/hr) + tips

Lead small groups to top local spots while sharing food, history, and culture. Great flexible side gig for performers, teachers, students, or anyone outgoing with weekend availability.

Raising Cane’s – Multiple Roles (Morning & Lunch Focus)

All at $16.50 per hour starting pay, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, and benefits/401(k) for eligible crew. Good for entry-level or anyone wanting a fun, fast-paced spot.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Back-of-house role in Spanish posting. Cook chicken fingers, work in a fast, upbeat kitchen, and grow into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer. Full suite of medical, dental, vision, and more for eligible crew.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Front and back of house mix—taking orders, working drive-thru, cooking, and cleaning. No experience required, clear path to up to +$1.50/hr in your first year with training.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Similar to the Spanish cook posting but in English. Focus on kitchen pace and quality, with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Drive-thru and dining room focused—take orders, assemble food, keep the lobby clean, and chat with guests. Entry-level with paid training and the same crew perks.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Spanish version of the Customer Service Associate role with the same $16.50/hr, benefits, and growth path.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Spanish-language general crew posting—multi-position restaurant role (front and back of house) with paid training and flexible hours.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Hourly crew

Spanish-language cashier-focused crew job. Take payments, help guests, and support the team across the restaurant.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Type: Full-time, management

Pay: $22.00–$22.75/hour + monthly bonus, weekly pay

Support daily operations, open/close the restaurant, and lead the crew. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and casual dress.

Employer: First Hospitality (Hilton brand hotel)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role checking guests in, handling calls, and solving issues. Hotel/travel discounts, insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, plus 401(k) after 30 days.

Employer: AMC Theatres

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, supervisory

Pay: $16.65–$17.50 per hour

Lead the theatre crew, handle cash, and keep operations smooth. Perks include free movies, food discounts, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Marquette Hotel (Aimbridge Hospitality)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, salaried management (overtime-eligible)

Pay: $68,000–$70,000 per year

Lead banquet kitchen operations, design menus and presentations, and manage food costs and staff. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and Daily Pay.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Skyway – US Bank Plaza, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: $16.60–$17.30 per hour + $100 hiring bonus

Run shifts when managers are off, coach the team, and keep service fast. Comes with paid training, flexible schedules, health/dental for full-time, free meals, and referral bonuses.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.