Minneapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and energy to healthcare and restaurants. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span contract gigs to senior director seats.

Employer: 24 Seven Talent

24 Seven Talent Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract (through end of year)

Salary: Not listed

This freelance role sits on an in‑house, agency‑style team, running digital, web, UX/UI, and creative marketing projects from intake to launch. Great fit if you know website lifecycles, can juggle multiple stakeholders, and like working with autonomy.

Employer: Michael Page (for an employee‑owned GC)

Michael Page (for an employee‑owned GC) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000 base + bonus, profit sharing, vehicle allowance

Lead QSR and retail build‑outs in a fast‑paced field role, overseeing daily site operations, subs, safety, and tight store‑opening timelines. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and a clear path into Senior Superintendent roles.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run the whole restaurant operation—sales, staffing, training, and guest experience—for a long‑standing national brand. Perks include health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses, flexible schedule, paid time off, and meal discounts (plus all‑you‑can‑eat pancakes).

Employer: Michaels Energy – an Inc. 5000 Company

Location: Remote/Hybrid in Midwest; Minneapolis office option

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 base

Own a portfolio of utility energy‑efficiency programs, from financial performance to client relationships and cross‑functional teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years leading complex programs and want a mix of strategy, P&L ownership, and impact on decarbonization.

Employer: Jobot (for a national design‑build GC)

Jobot (for a national design‑build GC) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $120,000–$160,000 per year

Lead ground‑up commercial projects across sectors like education, multifamily, industrial, and hospitality for a high‑revenue, repeat‑client contractor. Role is heavy on budgeting, contracts, team leadership, and offers bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Delta Dental of Minnesota (Stratacor affiliate)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (travel in MN, NE, ND)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $131,000–$163,000 starting range

Executive‑level role leading dental provider network strategy, contracting, and performance for millions of members. You’ll manage provider relations teams, negotiate with DSOs and large groups, and partner closely with sales, finance, and clinical leaders.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Midwest/Great Lakes focus)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, federal environmental cleanup projects (CERCLA/RCRA) at military and other federal sites, managing scope, budget, and multidisciplinary teams. Best for seasoned environmental consultants (10+ years) who want client‑facing work and high‑impact projects.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership jobs tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.