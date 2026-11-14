undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minneapolis
👔 Minneapolis Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
12 days ago
Minneapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and energy to healthcare and restaurants. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span contract gigs to senior director seats.
Digital Project Manager – CONTRACT
- Employer: 24 Seven Talent
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Contract (through end of year)
- Salary: Not listed
This freelance role sits on an in‑house, agency‑style team, running digital, web, UX/UI, and creative marketing projects from intake to launch. Great fit if you know website lifecycles, can juggle multiple stakeholders, and like working with autonomy.
Superintendent | Commercial
- Employer: Michael Page (for an employee‑owned GC)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $100,000–$130,000 base + bonus, profit sharing, vehicle allowance
Lead QSR and retail build‑outs in a fast‑paced field role, overseeing daily site operations, subs, safety, and tight store‑opening timelines. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and a clear path into Senior Superintendent roles.
General Manager
- Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Run the whole restaurant operation—sales, staffing, training, and guest experience—for a long‑standing national brand. Perks include health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, bonuses, flexible schedule, paid time off, and meal discounts (plus all‑you‑can‑eat pancakes).
Senior Program Manager (Midwest)
- Employer: Michaels Energy – an Inc. 5000 Company
- Location: Remote/Hybrid in Midwest; Minneapolis office option
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $120,000–$135,000 base
Own a portfolio of utility energy‑efficiency programs, from financial performance to client relationships and cross‑functional teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years leading complex programs and want a mix of strategy, P&L ownership, and impact on decarbonization.
Commercial Project Manager (Top ENR Ranked GC)
- Employer: Jobot (for a national design‑build GC)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $120,000–$160,000 per year
Lead ground‑up commercial projects across sectors like education, multifamily, industrial, and hospitality for a high‑revenue, repeat‑client contractor. Role is heavy on budgeting, contracts, team leadership, and offers bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle allowance.
Senior Director of Network Management
- Employer: Delta Dental of Minnesota (Stratacor affiliate)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (travel in MN, NE, ND)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $131,000–$163,000 starting range
Executive‑level role leading dental provider network strategy, contracting, and performance for millions of members. You’ll manage provider relations teams, negotiate with DSOs and large groups, and partner closely with sales, finance, and clinical leaders.
Senior Project Manager – Federal Environmental Remediation
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Midwest/Great Lakes focus)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead large, federal environmental cleanup projects (CERCLA/RCRA) at military and other federal sites, managing scope, budget, and multidisciplinary teams. Best for seasoned environmental consultants (10+ years) who want client‑facing work and high‑impact projects.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership jobs tend to pop up in the same places.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.