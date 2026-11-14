Minneapolis is buzzing with education openings right now, from early childhood to university level and even cutting‑edge AI training. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Young Life

Young Life Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $3,825 – $4,787.50 (depending on experience, location, and hours)

(depending on experience, location, and hours) Faith-based role focused on youth ministry, leadership development, fundraising, and running clubs/camps. Must affirm Young Life’s Christian Statement of Faith and be ready to lead students and volunteers in spiritual growth.

Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage/Udacity)

Location: Remote from Minnesota (role location includes MN)

(role location includes MN) Type: Full-time

Salary (MN range): $73,800 – $157,800/year

Build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Great fit if you have strong Python + ML + LLM/agent systems experience and a background in instructional design.

Employer: Wayzata Public Schools (Wayzata High School)

Location: Minneapolis, MN area

Type: Full-time (coaching stipend)

Stipend: $100 – $9,351 (not benefit-eligible)

(not benefit-eligible) Work with varsity and JV debaters on arguments, card cutting, lectures, and scrimmages. Practices are twice a week with Friday/Saturday tournaments during the 2026–27 school year.

Employer: University of Minnesota – Civil, Environmental, and Geo- Engineering

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, Spring semester (temporary)

Support senior engineering teams on real-world design projects, grading, and project management. Requires a Master’s degree and 5+ years of engineering practice; class meets T/Th 4–6 p.m.

Employer: University of Minnesota – Food Science and Nutrition

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Teach an upper-level nutrition course, advise students, and supervise TAs. Needs at least a BS in food science/nutrition or related field plus professional experience; MS and prior teaching/mentoring are preferred.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.75 – $24.10/hour + up to $3,000 hiring incentive

+ Teach school-age kids with hands-on activities, family communication, and a focus on safety. Offers strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k), and free CDA/degree programs; must meet MN Rule 3 teacher-qualification requirements.

Employer: Franklin Center (Franklin Academy)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, on-call (up to 2–3 days/week)

Pay: $210/day

Step into classrooms serving neurodiverse students, following existing plans and behavior supports. Great if you’re flexible, patient, and interested in autism/neurodiversity; teaching license and degree are preferred but not required.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, weekdays only

Pay: $27.65 – $37.90/hour

Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) supporting medical simulation labs—manikins, AV gear, scheduling, and logistics. Ideal if you have healthcare experience plus technical/simulation or AV skills and want a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: University of Minnesota – Integrative Biology & Physiology

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, spring semester

Help run and teach in the cadaver lab: Friday lab setup (12–4 p.m.), two 2‑hour labs, open lab, and exam proctoring. Must have completed an advanced anatomy course with cadaver lab and have prior teaching experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—roles like these often lead to more chances in the same school or system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.