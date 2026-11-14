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Minneapolis
🎓 Minneapolis Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
12 days ago
Minneapolis is buzzing with education openings right now, from early childhood to university level and even cutting‑edge AI training. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Team Leader – St Louis Park, MN (Young Life)
- Employer: Young Life
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $3,825 – $4,787.50 (depending on experience, location, and hours)
- Faith-based role focused on youth ministry, leadership development, fundraising, and running clubs/camps. Must affirm Young Life’s Christian Statement of Faith and be ready to lead students and volunteers in spiritual growth.
Technical Content Developer Associate Manager, AI POD
- Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage/Udacity)
- Location: Remote from Minnesota (role location includes MN)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MN range): $73,800 – $157,800/year
- Build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Great fit if you have strong Python + ML + LLM/agent systems experience and a background in instructional design.
Coach – Assistant Debate
- Employer: Wayzata Public Schools (Wayzata High School)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN area
- Type: Full-time (coaching stipend)
- Stipend: $100 – $9,351 (not benefit-eligible)
- Work with varsity and JV debaters on arguments, card cutting, lectures, and scrimmages. Practices are twice a week with Friday/Saturday tournaments during the 2026–27 school year.
CEGE Capstone Teaching Specialist
- Employer: University of Minnesota – Civil, Environmental, and Geo- Engineering
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time, Spring semester (temporary)
- Support senior engineering teams on real-world design projects, grading, and project management. Requires a Master’s degree and 5+ years of engineering practice; class meets T/Th 4–6 p.m.
Lecturer – Advanced Human Nutrition (FSCN 4612W)
- Employer: University of Minnesota – Food Science and Nutrition
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Teach an upper-level nutrition course, advise students, and supervise TAs. Needs at least a BS in food science/nutrition or related field plus professional experience; MS and prior teaching/mentoring are preferred.
School Age Teacher – Tenth Street Center
- Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.75 – $24.10/hour + up to $3,000 hiring incentive
- Teach school-age kids with hands-on activities, family communication, and a focus on safety. Offers strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k), and free CDA/degree programs; must meet MN Rule 3 teacher-qualification requirements.
On-Call Substitute Teacher
- Employer: Franklin Center (Franklin Academy)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time, on-call (up to 2–3 days/week)
- Pay: $210/day
- Step into classrooms serving neurodiverse students, following existing plans and behavior supports. Great if you’re flexible, patient, and interested in autism/neurodiversity; teaching license and degree are preferred but not required.
Simulation Support Coordinator – Clinical Education
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, weekdays only
- Pay: $27.65 – $37.90/hour
- Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) supporting medical simulation labs—manikins, AV gear, scheduling, and logistics. Ideal if you have healthcare experience plus technical/simulation or AV skills and want a stable weekday schedule.
Teaching Assistant – ANAT 3651 (Human Anatomy Cadaver Lab)
- Employer: University of Minnesota – Integrative Biology & Physiology
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time, spring semester
- Help run and teach in the cadaver lab: Friday lab setup (12–4 p.m.), two 2‑hour labs, open lab, and exam proctoring. Must have completed an advanced anatomy course with cadaver lab and have prior teaching experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—roles like these often lead to more chances in the same school or system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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