Minneapolis is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from campus bookstores to tech showrooms. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Minnesota Bookstores

University of Minnesota Bookstores Location: Minneapolis, MN (campus & some off-site locations)

(campus & some off-site locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$29.50/hour

Lead daily bookstore operations, coach student staff, and keep multiple departments (course materials, tech, clothing, customer service) running smoothly. Great fit if you have retail leadership experience and want strong university benefits, tuition perks, and retirement.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Mall of America, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.90–$33.18/hour + potential bonus/commission

Run the store on the sales floor, coach your team, and drive sales of high-end sunglasses in a busy mall setting. Comes with a global brand name, bonus potential, and retail benefits.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (for a financial services client)

(for a financial services client) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time contract (6+ months, potential to convert)

Pay: Not listed

Use your active or reactivatable Series 7 to handle complex brokerage cases, escalated client calls, and coach other advisors. Good move if you want to stay client-facing in finance and like problem-solving and research.

Employer: Supply Technologies LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN – Onsite

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Pay: Salary based on experience

Be the main contact for customer orders: answer calls, prepare quotes, process orders and credits, and coordinate with purchasing and quality. Nice mix of customer service + light supply chain work, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.25/hour

Help retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts, run the POS, support deliveries, and keep the store organized. Solid pick if you like cars or hands-on work and want health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.25/hour

Same customer-facing auto parts role as the full-time version, but with part-time hours. Good if you want steady pay and benefits eligibility while keeping a flexible schedule.

Employer: EZCORP – maX it Pawn

Location: 815 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour + uncapped monthly bonus

Lead shifts, process pawn loans, coach team members, and help run the store. Comes with free health insurance for team members (select plan), bonus potential, 401(k) match, PTO, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Store Manager.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Hourly crew (morning focus; other shifts also hiring)

Hourly crew (morning focus; other shifts also hiring) Pay: $16.50/hour

Work front-of-house taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean. Entry-level with weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) match, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year.

Employer: 2020 Companies for Samsung Electronics America

Location: Best Buy #281, Minneapolis, MN 55423

Type: Full-time (avg. 32+ hours/week)

Pay: $22.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Represent Samsung inside Best Buy, demo phones/tablets/wearables, and train store staff while hitting sales goals. Includes weekly pay, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.