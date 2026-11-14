Minneapolis construction and trades are busy right now, from big solar projects to hands-on field work and flexible contractor gigs.

Here are several solid options if you like building things, being on-site, or working with your hands.

Employer: Trueline Talent (for a national EPC contractor)

Trueline Talent (for a national EPC contractor) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,200 – $213,800 base + incentive plan

Lead estimates on huge utility-scale solar projects (300–600 MW+), mentor other estimators, and help grow the company’s fastest‑growing energy group. Strong large-project estimating experience (electrical, utilities, renewables, or big commercial) is key, and there’s a clear path to leading your own team plus strong benefits (401k match, paid leave, insurance, tuition help).

Employer: SitelogIQ

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time summer internship (8–12 weeks)

Pay: $25/hour

Great for college students curious about construction careers. You’ll shadow project managers, superintendents, estimators, and safety staff, sit in on bids and scheduling, learn Procore and other software, and get real exposure to both field and office work.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Location: Minneapolis, MN (on the road)

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week, weekly pay, paid training, gas covered

You drive to customers’ homes and detail vehicles on-site. No experience needed (they train), but you must start within 72 hours, have your own car, valid license, and your own detailing supplies (shop vac, cleaners, drill brushes, towels, extension cord, etc.). Flexible schedule with weekday work and some weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—this is a good time to be in trades and construction around Minneapolis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.