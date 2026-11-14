Minneapolis is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, hotels, and apartments in great shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now across the metro.

Employer: Ateeca Inc

Ateeca Inc Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Shift: 2nd shift, 3:00pm–11:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Work on HVAC and mechanical systems in large commercial/industrial spaces, including clean rooms. Ideal if you have 3+ years HVAC/R experience, a 2nd Class C Boiler License, and are comfortable using a CMMS (Maximo a plus).

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 5:00pm–1:00am

Salary: $21.25/hour

Clean common areas, restrooms, entrances, and offices in commercial buildings. Offers benefits (medical, dental, life, LTD, 401(k)) and steady evening hours; 1 year of cleaning experience and ability to handle physical work are preferred.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: Minneapolis/Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 4:30pm–1:00am

Salary: $25/hour

Lead a janitorial team, assign tasks, train staff, and handle quality control while also pitching in on cleaning. Good fit if you have 3+ years janitorial experience, some supervisory background, and want leadership responsibility plus benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Shift: AM (exact hours not listed)

AM (exact hours not listed) Salary: Not listed

Keep hotel public areas spotless, support room attendants, and respond to guest requests. Comes with strong Hilton travel perks, PTO, health benefits, retirement plans, and a well-known hospitality brand on your resume.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts (The Lofton Hotel – Hilton Tapestry Collection)

(The Lofton Hotel – Hilton Tapestry Collection) Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$19.88/hour

Deliver linens, remove trash and equipment from guest floors, and help with special cleaning projects. Includes free shift meals, hotel & restaurant discounts, movie perks, PTO, and steady work in an upscale downtown hotel.

Employer: GDI Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Not listed (daytime role)

Not listed (daytime role) Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Daytime role keeping public areas clean, handling trash, light floor care, and restocking supplies. Good for someone who likes steady weekday hours, working around people, and staying active on their feet.

Employer: Artisan Management Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32–$36/hour

Hands-on lead role at an apartment community handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and unit turns, plus mentoring a small maintenance team. Requires a Boiler License, CPO, and 5+ years multifamily or similar maintenance experience.

Employer: Maids of the Midwest

Location: Minneapolis, St. Paul & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099)

Salary: $24–$30/hour

Choose your own schedule and clients while doing residential and commercial cleaning. You’ll need prior cleaning experience, your own supplies, transportation, and a background check, and they handle the booking, billing, and customer service.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: In-person, 30–40 hours/week

In-person, 30–40 hours/week Salary: $16–$18/hour

Mix of cleaning and light maintenance like sweeping, mopping, trash, and small repairs. Offers day and night shifts, some weekends, and is open to people with limited experience who are reliable and ready for physical work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Minneapolis building and cleaning roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.