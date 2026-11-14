Minneapolis’ creative scene is busy right now, with solid options for editors, motion designers, and interior pros. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) / Unicorn Riot

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) / Location: Listed in Minneapolis, MN (fully remote)

Listed in Type: 1099 independent contractor , part-time (about 50–120 hours/month )

1099 , (about ) Pay: $40/hour

Category: Online / New Media

Help lead coverage for Unicorn Riot, an independent nonprofit newsroom focused on grassroots social movements. You’ll guide reporters, edit written and video stories, run editorial meetings, and keep quality high across web and video content. Requires 2+ years editing or journalism experience, AP style skills, and comfort working fully remote.

Employer: WPP Production

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time (on-site about 3–4 days/week )

Full-time (on-site about ) Salary: Not listed

Lead motion work for a global production team creating content for big brands across TV, social, digital OOH, and immersive spaces. You’ll concept and build high-end motion graphics, edit video, and experiment with AI-powered tools like Runway and similar platforms. Needs 6+ years in motion/interactive design and strong Adobe Creative Suite skills; 3D (Cinema 4D) is a plus.

Employer: Fluid Interiors

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design hospitality-style workplaces and social spaces, from FF&E selection to install drawings and styling. You’ll manage vendor relationships, budgets, specs, and client presentations, and help create polished, on-brand environments. Best fit if you have an Interior Design degree, 3–6 years commercial FF&E or hospitality/multifamily experience, and are comfortable with AutoCAD and Microsoft 365.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.