Minneapolis is busy building what’s next – from interiors and infrastructure to clean energy and aerospace. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong roles here right now.

Employer: AEC Resources (via AIA Minnesota Job Bank)

AEC Resources (via Job Bank) Location: Minneapolis, MN (office in Eden Prairie)

(office in Eden Prairie) Salary: $83,200 – $114,500

Type: Full-time

Lead corporate interiors and tenant improvement projects, from test fits to finish selections. This role is ideal if you love client-facing design work and want a clear path into practice leadership and team-building.

Employer: AEC Resources (via AIA Minnesota Job Bank)

AEC Resources (via Job Bank) Location: Minneapolis, MN (office in Plymouth)

(office in Plymouth) Salary: $92,000 – $127,500

Type: Full-time

Own the specs side of architecture: write and maintain CSI-based specs, coordinate with design teams, and support QA/QC across multiple project types. Great fit if you enjoy codes, materials, and technical quality.

Employer: HGA

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $89,800 – $105,000

Type: Full-time

Licensed architect role leading documentation, BIM workflows, and coordination on community, workplace, and government projects. You’ll mentor junior staff and help drive design and technical excellence in a hybrid, three-days-in-office setup.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Minneapolis, MN (up to 25% travel)

(up to 25% travel) Salary: $87,912 – $131,868

Type: Full-time

Senior-level project engineer supporting mining, reclamation, and permitting projects across North America. Good match if you have 10+ years in environmental/geotechnical work and want a mix of design, field work, and client-facing leadership.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (15% travel)

(15% travel) Salary: $155,000 – $230,000

Type: Full-time

Lead high-voltage protection and control projects up to 500 kV, including studies, relay settings, and substation design. Designed for experienced utility/industrial power engineers who want technical depth plus mentoring and leadership opportunities.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Systems role inside Honeywell’s radar altimeter group, spanning concept through production for commercial and military products. Expect to wear multiple hats across system design, development, and mentoring in a small-team environment within a large company.

Employer: SICK

Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN (home office, 50% travel)

Salary: $83,640 – $126,500 base + bonus eligible

base + bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Work from home while traveling to plants to design and validate safety circuits, write safety software, and support commissioning. Great if you’re a controls/safety pro who likes customer-facing work and teaching safety best practices.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Location: Minneapolis, MN or Eau Claire, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $97,000 – $178,900 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Type: Full-time

High-impact SME role on substation projects, from research and standards to design, commissioning, and acting as a technical spokesperson. Strong fit for experienced utility engineers with or pursuing a PE who want to shape the clean energy grid.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (or Austin/Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ with travel)

(or Austin/Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ with travel) Type: Full-time

Advise project teams on mechanical systems from early design through commissioning on commercial builds. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in commercial construction who enjoys both design review and on-site problem solving.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application or resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.