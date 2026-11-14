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🏗️ Minneapolis Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Minneapolis is busy building what’s next – from interiors and infrastructure to clean energy and aerospace. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong roles here right now.
Interior Architect / Interior Designer
- Employer: AEC Resources (via AIA Minnesota Job Bank)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (office in Eden Prairie)
- Salary: $83,200 – $114,500
- Type: Full-time
Lead corporate interiors and tenant improvement projects, from test fits to finish selections. This role is ideal if you love client-facing design work and want a clear path into practice leadership and team-building.
Architectural Specification Writer
- Employer: AEC Resources (via AIA Minnesota Job Bank)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (office in Plymouth)
- Salary: $92,000 – $127,500
- Type: Full-time
Own the specs side of architecture: write and maintain CSI-based specs, coordinate with design teams, and support QA/QC across multiple project types. Great fit if you enjoy codes, materials, and technical quality.
Project Architect – Community + Live, Workplace & Government
- Employer: HGA
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Salary: $89,800 – $105,000
- Type: Full-time
Licensed architect role leading documentation, BIM workflows, and coordination on community, workplace, and government projects. You’ll mentor junior staff and help drive design and technical excellence in a hybrid, three-days-in-office setup.
Environmental / Project Engineer – Mining & Permitting
- Employer: Arcadis
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (up to 25% travel)
- Salary: $87,912 – $131,868
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level project engineer supporting mining, reclamation, and permitting projects across North America. Good match if you have 10+ years in environmental/geotechnical work and want a mix of design, field work, and client-facing leadership.
Senior Electrical Engineer – Protection Applications
- Employer: Burns & McDonnell
- Location: Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (15% travel)
- Salary: $155,000 – $230,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead high-voltage protection and control projects up to 500 kV, including studies, relay settings, and substation design. Designed for experienced utility/industrial power engineers who want technical depth plus mentoring and leadership opportunities.
Senior Advanced Systems Engineer – Radar Altimeters
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
Systems role inside Honeywell’s radar altimeter group, spanning concept through production for commercial and military products. Expect to wear multiple hats across system design, development, and mentoring in a small-team environment within a large company.
Safety Controls Engineer II – Industrial Automation (Remote)
- Employer: SICK
- Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN (home office, 50% travel)
- Salary: $83,640 – $126,500 base + bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time
Work from home while traveling to plants to design and validate safety circuits, write safety software, and support commissioning. Great if you’re a controls/safety pro who likes customer-facing work and teaching safety best practices.
Substation Engineer (Senior or Principal)
- Employer: Xcel Energy
- Location: Minneapolis, MN or Eau Claire, WI (hybrid)
- Salary: $97,000 – $178,900 (depending on level)
- Type: Full-time
High-impact SME role on substation projects, from research and standards to design, commissioning, and acting as a technical spokesperson. Strong fit for experienced utility engineers with or pursuing a PE who want to shape the clean energy grid.
Mechanical Specialist – Commercial Projects
- Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (or Austin/Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ with travel)
- Type: Full-time
Advise project teams on mechanical systems from early design through commissioning on commercial builds. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in commercial construction who enjoys both design review and on-site problem solving.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application or resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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