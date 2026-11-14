Minneapolis–St. Paul’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level clerks to senior tax leaders and portfolio managers. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: Jellycat

Jellycat Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$30/hour

Work with a fun, global soft-toy brand handling B2B accounts receivable, collections, and credit decisions. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of A/R experience and like problem-solving with customers.

Employer: DataScan (now part of Solifi)

DataScan (now part of Solifi) Location: Field-based, must live near Minneapolis, MN

Field-based, must live near Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $43,000–$44,625/year + company vehicle/allowance & strong benefits

Audit vehicle and equipment inventory at dealerships, verify records, and flag risk. Lots of independence, travel, and a solid package if you like being on the road and working with dealers.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: For Minneapolis, EY lists $121,300–$222,300/year (all “other offices” range)

Lead complex transfer pricing projects for global clients, from controversy work to IRS appeals and APAs. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of transfer pricing experience and an advanced tax/finance credential.

Employer: Voya Financial

Location: Minneapolis, MN (also Boston, MA & Windsor, CT)

(also Boston, MA & Windsor, CT) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,170–$148,650/year

Own complex stop-loss underwriting up to 10,000 lives and mentor junior underwriters. Strong match if you have 6–8 years of stop-loss underwriting and want impact plus rich retirement benefits.

Employer: Northmarq

Location: Bloomington, MN (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time, flexible hybrid

Full-time, flexible hybrid Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year

Calculate commissions, manage incentive accruals, and partner with HR/operations in a commercial real estate capital markets firm. Great for 2+ years’ accounting/finance experience and strong Excel.

Employer: CoBank

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,200–$71,100/year + incentive

Handle collections and portfolio management for leasing receivables in a mission-driven ag and rural infrastructure bank. Good fit if you have 2+ years in collections/financial analysis and like steady, policy-driven work.

Employer: Element Fleet Management

Location: Hopkins, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,500–$103,840/year

Lead a small team that capitalizes and activates vehicles, balancing workloads and driving automation. Great for someone with operations experience who enjoys coaching and process improvement.

Employer: Indelco Plastics Corporation

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-volume B2B collections, lien waivers, payment posting, and credit reviews for an industrial distributor. Best for 2–3 years of B2B collections and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Marsh (Mercer Insurance Investments)

(Mercer Insurance Investments) Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000–$309,500/year + incentives

Run multi-asset insurance portfolios with a heavy fixed income and private markets focus. Ideal for 10+ years in insurance portfolio management and deep knowledge of NAIC, STAT/GAAP, and capital frameworks.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3+ days in office)

(hybrid, 3+ days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000–$133,000/year

Manage life-of-loan servicing for a complex commercial real estate construction portfolio. Great if you have 4+ years of commercial loan servicing and like detailed, document-heavy work.

Employer: D’Amico Hospitality

Location: Minneapolis, MN – IMS Building (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year + bonus potential

Own month-end close, financials, reconciliations, and process improvements for a well-known Twin Cities hospitality group. Nice mix of autonomy, hybrid schedule, and hands-on impact.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global manufacturer)

Location: Bloomington, MN (hybrid, 4 days in office)

(hybrid, 4 days in office) Type: Full-time, contract (W2 or 1099)

Full-time, contract (W2 or 1099) Pay: $65–$80/hour

Senior finance leader role partnering with manufacturing, supply chain, and R&D on budgeting, costing, and FP&A. Best for 10+ years in finance/accounting and strong manufacturing finance experience.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for Plymouth company)

(recruiting for Plymouth company) Location: Plymouth, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$26/hour

Entry-level friendly role handling AP/AR, data entry, reconciliations, and general support. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting or clerical work and want broad exposure.

(Duplicate listing on LinkedIn omitted; details are the same.)

Employer: Calloway & Grant

Location: Bloomington, MN (in-person, hybrid noted in description)

(in-person, hybrid noted in description) Type: Full-time (Other)

Full-time (Other) Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year

Lead a new tax practice for a modern firm: prepare/review 1040s and small business returns, handle IRS notices, and build workflows. Great for an Enrolled Agent or CPA with 5+ years of tax experience who wants ownership without running the whole business.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.48–$41.83/hour

Support portfolio managers with complex credit reviews and investigations for commercial clients. Good fit if you have 2+ years of financial analysis and like deep-dive credit work.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$133,000/year (Minneapolis range)

Review complex products (options, structured notes, alternatives) for suitability and documentation quality. Best for someone with FINRA Series 7, 9/10 (or 24), 63, 65/66 and strong risk/compliance chops.

Employer: Allianz Technology

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$74,000/year

Entry-level FP&A role supporting reporting, forecasting, and analysis for a global tech arm of Allianz. Great for recent grads (0–2 years) with strong Excel and an interest in tech + finance.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, typically Tue–Thu onsite)

(hybrid, typically Tue–Thu onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $73,700–$104,633/year (Sr Analyst) or $84,900–$120,567/year (Consultant)

Own or support SOX compliance, controls documentation, and SAP GRC access reviews. Strong match if you have audit/IT controls or accounting experience and want to sit at the intersection of finance, risk, and systems.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note to the hiring team can go a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.