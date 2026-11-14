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💰 Minneapolis Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $300K
Minneapolis–St. Paul’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level clerks to senior tax leaders and portfolio managers. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.
Accounts Receivable & Credit Specialist – Jellycat
- Employer: Jellycat
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$30/hour
Work with a fun, global soft-toy brand handling B2B accounts receivable, collections, and credit decisions. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of A/R experience and like problem-solving with customers.
Field Risk Specialist – DataScan (Solifi)
- Employer: DataScan (now part of Solifi)
- Location: Field-based, must live near Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $43,000–$44,625/year + company vehicle/allowance & strong benefits
Audit vehicle and equipment inventory at dealerships, verify records, and flag risk. Lots of independence, travel, and a solid package if you like being on the road and working with dealers.
ITTS – Transfer Pricing Manager – EY
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: For Minneapolis, EY lists $121,300–$222,300/year (all “other offices” range)
Lead complex transfer pricing projects for global clients, from controversy work to IRS appeals and APAs. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of transfer pricing experience and an advanced tax/finance credential.
Lead Stop Loss Group Underwriter – Voya Financial
- Employer: Voya Financial
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (also Boston, MA & Windsor, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,170–$148,650/year
Own complex stop-loss underwriting up to 10,000 lives and mentor junior underwriters. Strong match if you have 6–8 years of stop-loss underwriting and want impact plus rich retirement benefits.
Accountant, Incentive Compensation – Northmarq
- Employer: Northmarq
- Location: Bloomington, MN (HQ)
- Type: Full-time, flexible hybrid
- Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year
Calculate commissions, manage incentive accruals, and partner with HR/operations in a commercial real estate capital markets firm. Great for 2+ years’ accounting/finance experience and strong Excel.
Portfolio Specialist – Leasing – CoBank
- Employer: CoBank
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,200–$71,100/year + incentive
Handle collections and portfolio management for leasing receivables in a mission-driven ag and rural infrastructure bank. Good fit if you have 2+ years in collections/financial analysis and like steady, policy-driven work.
Supervisor, Capping Analyst – Element Fleet Management
- Employer: Element Fleet Management
- Location: Hopkins, MN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,500–$103,840/year
Lead a small team that capitalizes and activates vehicles, balancing workloads and driving automation. Great for someone with operations experience who enjoys coaching and process improvement.
Accounts Receivable Specialist – Indelco Plastics
- Employer: Indelco Plastics Corporation
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-volume B2B collections, lien waivers, payment posting, and credit reviews for an industrial distributor. Best for 2–3 years of B2B collections and strong Microsoft Office skills.
Insurance Portfolio Manager (Senior) – Marsh
- Employer: Marsh (Mercer Insurance Investments)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$309,500/year + incentives
Run multi-asset insurance portfolios with a heavy fixed income and private markets focus. Ideal for 10+ years in insurance portfolio management and deep knowledge of NAIC, STAT/GAAP, and capital frameworks.
Senior Commercial Lending Servicing Specialist – CRE – Wells Fargo
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3+ days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$133,000/year
Manage life-of-loan servicing for a complex commercial real estate construction portfolio. Great if you have 4+ years of commercial loan servicing and like detailed, document-heavy work.
Senior Accountant – D’Amico Hospitality
- Employer: D’Amico Hospitality
- Location: Minneapolis, MN – IMS Building (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000/year + bonus potential
Own month-end close, financials, reconciliations, and process improvements for a well-known Twin Cities hospitality group. Nice mix of autonomy, hybrid schedule, and hands-on impact.
Controller / Finance Business Partner (Contract) – CFS Client
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global manufacturer)
- Location: Bloomington, MN (hybrid, 4 days in office)
- Type: Full-time, contract (W2 or 1099)
- Pay: $65–$80/hour
Senior finance leader role partnering with manufacturing, supply chain, and R&D on budgeting, costing, and FP&A. Best for 10+ years in finance/accounting and strong manufacturing finance experience.
Accounting Clerk – CFS Client
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for Plymouth company)
- Location: Plymouth, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$26/hour
Entry-level friendly role handling AP/AR, data entry, reconciliations, and general support. Good step if you have 1+ year of accounting or clerical work and want broad exposure.
(Duplicate listing on LinkedIn omitted; details are the same.)
Senior Tax Manager (EA Preferred) – Calloway & Grant
- Employer: Calloway & Grant
- Location: Bloomington, MN (in-person, hybrid noted in description)
- Type: Full-time (Other)
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year
Lead a new tax practice for a modern firm: prepare/review 1040s and small business returns, handle IRS notices, and build workflows. Great for an Enrolled Agent or CPA with 5+ years of tax experience who wants ownership without running the whole business.
Senior Commercial Banking Portfolio Coordinator – Wells Fargo
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.48–$41.83/hour
Support portfolio managers with complex credit reviews and investigations for commercial clients. Good fit if you have 2+ years of financial analysis and like deep-dive credit work.
Supervisory Control Specialist – Complex Products – Wells Fargo
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$133,000/year (Minneapolis range)
Review complex products (options, structured notes, alternatives) for suitability and documentation quality. Best for someone with FINRA Series 7, 9/10 (or 24), 63, 65/66 and strong risk/compliance chops.
Finance Associate – FP&A – Allianz Technology
- Employer: Allianz Technology
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$74,000/year
Entry-level FP&A role supporting reporting, forecasting, and analysis for a global tech arm of Allianz. Great for recent grads (0–2 years) with strong Excel and an interest in tech + finance.
Sr SOX Compliance Analyst or SOX Compliance Consultant – Xcel Energy
- Employer: Xcel Energy
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, typically Tue–Thu onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,700–$104,633/year (Sr Analyst) or $84,900–$120,567/year (Consultant)
Own or support SOX compliance, controls documentation, and SAP GRC access reviews. Strong match if you have audit/IT controls or accounting experience and want to sit at the intersection of finance, risk, and systems.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume plus a short note to the hiring team can go a long way.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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