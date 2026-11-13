Minneapolis is buzzing with research right now, from big consulting firms to hands-on lab work at the U. If you’re into data, discovery, or clinical trials, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time Intern

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$29.00/hour

Work with an Environmental Services team on real remediation and infrastructure projects, not just busywork. Great fit if you’re studying Geology, Hydrogeology, or a related field and want experience with data, permitting, and contaminated site cleanup.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $77,000–$202,000/year + bonus eligible

Help pharma and life sciences clients improve R&D operations, clinical trial design, and analytics. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ experience and a background in science, data, or operations and want client-facing work with complex, high-impact projects.

Employer: University of Minnesota – Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, civil-service staff

Full-time, civil-service staff Pay: $62,000–$72,000/year

Coordinate cutting-edge studies on psilocybin, DBT, and invasive neuromodulation (PACE, VNS, ECT, ketamine) for mood and substance use disorders. Great for someone with clinical research and mental health experience who wants a stable role with strong university benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.