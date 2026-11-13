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Minneapolis
💻 Minneapolis IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying & Remote-Friendly Roles
4 days ago
Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles plus a few great early-career spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Summer 2027 People & Culture Data Analytics Internship (Hybrid)
- Employer: Allianz Life
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: $20–$24/hr
Work on people analytics, reporting strategy, and R-based automation while supporting tools like Visier and Power BI/Tableau. Great fit if you’re studying a technical major and want real-world HR data experience.
Slalom Flex (Project-Based) – AI Architect
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time, project-based/contract (hourly)
- Salary: $70–$110/hr
Lead complex AI projects: RAG pipelines, LLM orchestration, and production Python/.NET against enterprise data. Ideal if you’ve already shipped AI agents and want flexible, high-impact consulting work.
Senior Unified Communications Engineer (Hybrid)
- Employer: NMDP
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid, 3–4x/month onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Design and run enterprise voice, contact center, messaging, and video platforms (Webex, CCaaS, SIP/VoIP). Senior role with Tier 3 support and on-call rotation every 6–8 weeks.
ServiceNow System Analyst (HR Product Team)
- Employer: Russell Tobin (for a large commercial bank)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (3 days onsite)
- Type: 6-month contract, possible extension
- Salary: $42–$42.86/hr (W2)
Configure and support ServiceNow HRSD (Case, Knowledge, Virtual Agent) for HR processes. Good match if you have 2–4 years of ServiceNow admin/config experience.
Data Center Engineer
- Employer: Staffing Spot, Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Contract
Hands-on role managing servers, storage, racks, cabling, power, cooling, and incident response in a data center. Strong fit if you like physical infrastructure, monitoring, and change management.
SDET Automation (Onsite)
- Employer: Arkhya Tech Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
Build automated tests for web apps, APIs, and microservices using Java, Selenium/Playwright/Cypress, CI/CD, and AI tools like GitHub Copilot. Great for testers who want to lean into AI-driven quality.
Marketing Technology Developer (Remote)
- Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
- Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MN): $67,000–$115,000
Entry-level-friendly dev role working on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, C#/.NET, and Azure DevOps. Nice path if you want to grow into CRM/marketing tech engineering.
Summer 2027 Data Governance Internship (Hybrid)
- Employer: Allianz Life
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Internship (listed as Volunteer)
- Salary: $20–$24/hr
Support data governance and AI risk governance within the Data & Analytics Center of Excellence. Good for Business/Communications majors interested in data, PM, and org-wide communications.
Database Administrator (MySQL/GCP)
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$100,000
Support a large multi-region MySQL platform on Google Cloud SQL, including performance tuning, Terraform-based provisioning, and on-call incident support. 4–6 years DBA experience needed.
Forward Deployed Software Engineer – Palantir Foundry (Senior Associate)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$202,000
Client-facing data/AI engineering role building solutions on Palantir Foundry and AIP with Python/Typescript. Great if you like consulting, big data, and leading technical workstreams.
Microsoft Alliance Presales Lead – Security
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Global role, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $165,700–$328,100
Senior global presales leader for the EY–Microsoft alliance, focused on Security and AI business solutions. Heavy on strategy, deal shaping, and C-level storytelling.
Marketing Technology Administrator (Remote)
- Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
- Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (MN): $67,000–$115,000
Support users and daily operations for Dynamics 365 Sales and related marketing tools, plus light Power Platform work. Good entry point if you’re newer to CRM but comfortable with data and support.
Network Lead
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000–$115,000
Lead a team of network engineers across enterprise LAN/WAN, data center, cloud networking, and firewalls. Suited for senior network pros ready to step into leadership.
SAP Order to Cash Consultant, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Manage SAP CX and order-to-cash implementations, from process design to deployment. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in SAP OTC and want to lead client-facing projects.
Data Scientist
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000
Build predictive models and ML solutions (Python, SQL, Scikit-learn/TensorFlow/PyTorch) to drive business decisions. Requires 3+ years in data science/ML.
ENOVIA Business Analytics / PLM Administrator
- Employer: Intellectt Inc
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
Own ENOVIA/3DEXPERIENCE PLM admin, configuration, data governance, and engineering change management. Best for PLM pros with at least one full 3DEXPERIENCE implementation.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Feature Platform)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US states): $173,000–$233,000
Build and scale backend services for Affirm’s ML feature platform using Python or Kotlin on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL. Great for senior backend engineers who love ML infrastructure.
Technical Lead Kofax Developer / Kofax TotalAgility
- Employer: TechClub Inc
- Location: Minneapolis or Charlotte (Remote possible)
- Type: Contract
Lead enterprise Kofax/Tungsten TotalAgility solutions for document capture and intelligent automation. Very senior role (10+ years Kofax) with architecture and team leadership.
Principal Enterprise Architect – Tooling
- Employer: Deluxe
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000–$165,000
Own the engineering toolchain (CI/CD, developer experience, AI-in-dev workflows) and platform engineering strategy. Perfect if you’ve led enterprise tooling and cloud-native architecture.
Salesforce Technical Lead – Marketing Cloud and Data 360
- Employer: Tactile Medical
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$160,000
Be the in-house expert for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Data Cloud, leading design, integrations, and governance in a healthcare setting. Great for senior Salesforce engineers who enjoy owning platforms end-to-end.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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