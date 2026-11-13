Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles plus a few great early-career spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Allianz Life

Allianz Life Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time internship

Full-time internship Salary: $20–$24/hr

Work on people analytics, reporting strategy, and R-based automation while supporting tools like Visier and Power BI/Tableau. Great fit if you’re studying a technical major and want real-world HR data experience.

Employer: Slalom

Slalom Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, project-based/contract (hourly)

Full-time, project-based/contract (hourly) Salary: $70–$110/hr

Lead complex AI projects: RAG pipelines, LLM orchestration, and production Python/.NET against enterprise data. Ideal if you’ve already shipped AI agents and want flexible, high-impact consulting work.

Employer: NMDP

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid, 3–4x/month onsite)

Type: Full-time

Design and run enterprise voice, contact center, messaging, and video platforms (Webex, CCaaS, SIP/VoIP). Senior role with Tier 3 support and on-call rotation every 6–8 weeks.

Employer: Russell Tobin (for a large commercial bank)

(for a large commercial bank) Location: Minneapolis, MN (3 days onsite)

Type: 6-month contract , possible extension

, possible extension Salary: $42–$42.86/hr (W2)

Configure and support ServiceNow HRSD (Case, Knowledge, Virtual Agent) for HR processes. Good match if you have 2–4 years of ServiceNow admin/config experience.

Employer: Staffing Spot, Inc.

Staffing Spot, Inc. Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Hands-on role managing servers, storage, racks, cabling, power, cooling, and incident response in a data center. Strong fit if you like physical infrastructure, monitoring, and change management.

Employer: Arkhya Tech Inc.

Arkhya Tech Inc. Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Build automated tests for web apps, APIs, and microservices using Java, Selenium/Playwright/Cypress, CI/CD, and AI tools like GitHub Copilot. Great for testers who want to lean into AI-driven quality.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (MN): $67,000–$115,000

Entry-level-friendly dev role working on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, C#/.NET, and Azure DevOps. Nice path if you want to grow into CRM/marketing tech engineering.

Employer: Allianz Life

Allianz Life Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Internship (listed as Volunteer)

Internship (listed as Volunteer) Salary: $20–$24/hr

Support data governance and AI risk governance within the Data & Analytics Center of Excellence. Good for Business/Communications majors interested in data, PM, and org-wide communications.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$100,000

Support a large multi-region MySQL platform on Google Cloud SQL, including performance tuning, Terraform-based provisioning, and on-call incident support. 4–6 years DBA experience needed.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Client-facing data/AI engineering role building solutions on Palantir Foundry and AIP with Python/Typescript. Great if you like consulting, big data, and leading technical workstreams.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Global role, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US locations): $165,700–$328,100

Senior global presales leader for the EY–Microsoft alliance, focused on Security and AI business solutions. Heavy on strategy, deal shaping, and C-level storytelling.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Remote from Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (MN): $67,000–$115,000

Support users and daily operations for Dynamics 365 Sales and related marketing tools, plus light Power Platform work. Good entry point if you’re newer to CRM but comfortable with data and support.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000–$115,000

Lead a team of network engineers across enterprise LAN/WAN, data center, cloud networking, and firewalls. Suited for senior network pros ready to step into leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Manage SAP CX and order-to-cash implementations, from process design to deployment. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in SAP OTC and want to lead client-facing projects.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$120,000

Build predictive models and ML solutions (Python, SQL, Scikit-learn/TensorFlow/PyTorch) to drive business decisions. Requires 3+ years in data science/ML.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Intellectt Inc Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Own ENOVIA/3DEXPERIENCE PLM admin, configuration, data governance, and engineering change management. Best for PLM pros with at least one full 3DEXPERIENCE implementation.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US states): $173,000–$233,000

Build and scale backend services for Affirm’s ML feature platform using Python or Kotlin on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL. Great for senior backend engineers who love ML infrastructure.

Employer: TechClub Inc

TechClub Inc Location: Minneapolis or Charlotte (Remote possible)

Type: Contract

Lead enterprise Kofax/Tungsten TotalAgility solutions for document capture and intelligent automation. Very senior role (10+ years Kofax) with architecture and team leadership.

Employer: Deluxe

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000–$165,000

Own the engineering toolchain (CI/CD, developer experience, AI-in-dev workflows) and platform engineering strategy. Perfect if you’ve led enterprise tooling and cloud-native architecture.

Employer: Tactile Medical

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$160,000

Be the in-house expert for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Data Cloud, leading design, integrations, and governance in a healthcare setting. Great for senior Salesforce engineers who enjoy owning platforms end-to-end.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.