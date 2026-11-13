🚧 Minneapolis construction jobs with multiple $100K+ roles

Minneapolis construction is busy right now — from big commercial builds to specialty trades, there’s steady demand for people who know their way around a jobsite.

Here are several solid openings in Minneapolis, MN worth a look:

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,515–$128,144 base + bonus eligible

Lead field work on major projects: manage crews, materials, safety, and quality from pre-plan through closeout. Good fit if you have 3+ years construction and 1+ year field supervision and want a clear path to Superintendent 2 with a large national contractor.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed. It’s the same position, just a different application link.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.50–$42/hour + overtime after 40 hrs

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, on-call at times with extra pay

Field role working on heavy equipment and aerial lifts for a rental fleet. You’ll diagnose and repair hydraulic, electrical, and diesel systems, use tablets/laptops for work orders, and travel to customer sites in a company service vehicle. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursements, and OEM training.

Employer: CSG Talent (recruiting for a glazing contractor)

(recruiting for a glazing contractor) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based estimating role handling full bid cycle for glazing projects: take-offs, vendor quotes, bid spreadsheets, and negotiations. Best for folks with 5–10 years glazing estimating experience, strong blueprint reading skills, and comfort with Excel and on-screen takeoffs.

Employer: Premise Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (travel 60–80% to remote sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping jobsites running smoothly: stage materials, manage tools and fuel, keep the site clean and safe, and prep the site at the start and end of each day. You’ll travel often and work in all weather, so it’s ideal if you like being in the field and staying busy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each posting lists more details on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.