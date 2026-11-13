Minneapolis is buzzing with engineering work right now, from med devices to solar to advanced manufacturing. If you’re an experienced engineer, there’s a lot here in that $80K+ range and beyond.

Employer: Alliant Engineering, Inc.

Alliant Engineering, Inc. Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $80,000–$100,000

Type: Full-time

Design drainage and stormwater systems for complex transportation projects with MnDOT, cities, and counties. Employee-owned firm with profit sharing, ESOP, strong benefits, and lots of professional development support.

Employer: Stanley Consultants

Stanley Consultants Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Salary: Competitive, range disclosed per law where required (not listed for MN)

Competitive, range disclosed per law where required (not listed for MN) Type: Full-time

Lead electrical design and analysis (load flow, short circuit, arc flash) for campus and utility projects in energy, federal, and infrastructure sectors. Employee-owned, with flexible work options, strong 401(k) match, and big-project experience in the U.S. and overseas.

Employer: Anchor Builders / Stonehaus & Co.

Anchor Builders / Stonehaus & Co. Location: St. Louis Park / Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Salary: $80,000–$100,000+ (room above based on experience)

(room above based on experience) Type: Full-time

Own Revit construction documents for high-end residential remodels, additions, and new builds. Small, stable design-build team with flexible hours, strong benefits, and a big say in standards and systems.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Minneapolis, MN (Open to Remote)

Salary: $150,000–$170,000

Type: Full-time

Serve as the global subject-matter expert for solution mining technology in Cargill’s food enterprise. Set global standards, analyze plant performance, and build the technology roadmap, with up to 30% travel and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: CONVERGIX Automation Solutions

CONVERGIX Automation Solutions Location: Minnesota (Minneapolis area)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead mechanical design for custom automation and capital equipment from concept to FAT/SAT. Heavy SolidWorks work, mentoring junior engineers, and profit sharing plus full medical, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $116,000–$144,000

Type: Full-time

Support and improve manufacturing for Ring Laser Gyroscopes, using Lean/Six Sigma to boost yield and capacity. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and work that touches 90% of the world’s aircraft; U.S. person status required.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $102,000–$127,000

Type: Full-time

Process engineer role focused on ion-beam optical thin films and substrate cleaning in high-volume production. Cleanroom work, DOE/SPC, and yield improvement projects, with the same robust Honeywell benefits; U.S. person status required.

Employer: Lake Superior Consulting

Lake Superior Consulting Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $95,000–$132,800

Type: Full-time

Lead industrial controls projects (PLC/SCADA, instrumentation, networks) across energy and infrastructure sectors. Mix of design leadership, mentoring, and light travel, with flexible work options and a 6% 401(k) match.

Employer: SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy Location: Minneapolis-based with heavy travel

Salary: $161,767–$215,151

Type: Full-time

Senior field leadership role overseeing electrical scopes on utility-scale solar and high-voltage projects nationwide. Heavy travel, strong pay, and full benefits for someone with deep electrical construction and solar experience.

Employer: Coloplast

Coloplast Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $108,000–$135,000

Type: Full-time

Lead electrical subsystem development for active implantable medical devices in interventional urology. Own low-power mixed-signal design, EMC/safety, and design transfer, with strong health, 401(k), PTO, and growth support.

Employer: Mativ

Mativ Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Be the go-to technical lead for Naltex and Delnet specialty netting/film products. Run process and product development, trials, and qualifications in a 24/7 manufacturing environment, with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Alumiplate, Inc

Location: Minneapolis, MN 55433 (On-site)

Salary: $60,000–$92,000

Type: Full-time

Support projects at a unique pure aluminum electroplating facility serving aerospace, quantum, and semiconductor clients. Mix of customer-facing project work, quality systems, CAD, and tooling design, with profit sharing and strong PTO/benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.