Minneapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech product leads to healthcare strategists and transit GMs. If you’re ready to move up, there’s a wide mix of industries hiring at the senior level.

Employer: Horizontal Talent

Horizontal Talent Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex enterprise app projects around ERP integrations, especially SAP S/4 and ECC. Great fit if you love coordinating multiple systems, managing dependencies, and driving delivery across technical and business teams.

Employer: Curious Plot (marketing/agency)

(marketing/agency) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Own scope, budget, and timelines for agency projects while mentoring PMs and coordinators. Ideal if you’ve got 8–12 years in a fast-paced agency and want a role that blends process leadership with hands-on delivery.

Employer: Blood Cancer United

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,000 – $96,000 + incentive plan

Lead staff and volunteer teams to grow high-impact peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Great for a mission-driven leader with 7–8 years’ experience who wants to manage teams, strategy, and major donor relationships.

Employer: Mitel

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run a customer-facing engineering/consulting team delivering unified communications and CX solutions. You’ll shape delivery practices, coach technical staff, and own outcomes across a portfolio of client projects.

Employer: Datasite

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,600 – $169,800

Define and ship data- and AI-powered tools used in global M&A deals. Perfect if you have 3+ years in B2B SaaS product, love analytics, and want to work closely with bankers and deal teams.

Employer: Datasite

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,800 – $207,200

Own a product area end-to-end for AI-enabled M&A workflows, from vision and roadmap to launch and scale. Best for seasoned PMs (5+ years) with fintech or investment banking experience.

Employer: Knutson Construction Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $167,000 – $261,000

Lead healthcare construction operations, managing PMs, superintendents, and client relationships. Strong fit if you have 10–15 years on large healthcare projects and want P&L and business development responsibility.

Employer: Red Tail Residential

Location: FreightYard Townhomes & Flats – Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + fully company-paid employee health insurance)

Support daily operations at a multifamily community, from leasing and collections to resident relations and admin. Good step if you have 2+ years in multifamily property management and want to grow into full PM.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,500 – $170,300

Own the design phase on major builds, coordinating owners, designers, and estimators. Great for someone with 6+ years in construction who enjoys preconstruction, scheduling, and client-facing work.

Employer: Tiello (for a CM firm)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $110,000

Handle documentation, accounting, and coordination across municipal construction projects. Ideal if you’ve got 4+ years with a GC/CM firm and want a senior back-of-house role that keeps projects financially tight.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Americas-focused)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $325,000

Senior partner role owning AI advisory revenue across the Americas. You’ll advise CXOs on AI strategy and modernization, build a practice, and lead large consulting pursuits—best for someone with 18–25+ years in tech strategy.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Full-time, Hybrid Salary: $102,000 – $137,700

Lead CPM scheduling for major construction projects, mentoring others and supporting pursuits. Great if you’re a construction pro with deep scheduling software and sequencing experience.

Employer: DuPont™ Spectrum™

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Primarily onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run cross-functional medical device programs from concept through commercialization. Strong match if you have 10+ years in regulated product development and a PMP.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Global remit)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US, non–high-cost markets): $150,000 – $297,000

Own the global portfolio of data governance tech initiatives for EY’s Data Stewardship Office. Perfect for someone with 10+ years in portfolio/program management and hands-on experience with data governance platforms.

Employer: Willis Re

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel to NY/Dallas)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead US integration workstreams for a major reinsurance merger, managing TSAs, cutovers, and cross-border governance. Great for M&A program leaders with financial services experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $198,799 – $391,600

Advise health plans and providers on digital product strategy and AI-enabled experiences. Ideal if you have 10+ years in healthcare digital/product and want to lead client product teams and pursuits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,600 – $306,800

Lead health plan transformation programs across claims, enrollment, billing, and pharmacy operations. Good fit for managers with 8+ years in health plan ops or consulting who enjoy large-scale change work.

Employer: Transdev North America

Location: Spring Street, MN (Minneapolis area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $155,000

Run a full transit operation—safety, service, budget, and client relations. Great for leaders with 5+ years managing fixed-route or paratransit systems who are comfortable with unions and KPIs.

Employer: Transdev North America

Location: Spring Street, MN (Minneapolis area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $100,000

Support the GM on daily transit operations, contract compliance, and staff oversight. A strong step if you have management experience in vehicle maintenance/operations and want to grow into a GM role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Lead pharma transparency managed services, blending compliance, risk, and tech-enabled operations. Best for directors with 9+ years in life sciences or related advisory who can grow client relationships and teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline. Save the links you like and start a short list to apply to this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.