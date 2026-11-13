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👔 Minneapolis Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Minneapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech product leads to healthcare strategists and transit GMs. If you’re ready to move up, there’s a wide mix of industries hiring at the senior level.
Sr IT Project Manager | ERP S/4 Boundary Applications
- Employer: Horizontal Talent
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex enterprise app projects around ERP integrations, especially SAP S/4 and ECC. Great fit if you love coordinating multiple systems, managing dependencies, and driving delivery across technical and business teams.
Senior Project Manager
- Employer: Curious Plot (marketing/agency)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000
Own scope, budget, and timelines for agency projects while mentoring PMs and coordinators. Ideal if you’ve got 8–12 years in a fast-paced agency and want a role that blends process leadership with hands-on delivery.
Campaign Fundraising Director – Visionaries of the Year
- Employer: Blood Cancer United
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,000 – $96,000 + incentive plan
Lead staff and volunteer teams to grow high-impact peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Great for a mission-driven leader with 7–8 years’ experience who wants to manage teams, strategy, and major donor relationships.
Manager, Professional Services
- Employer: Mitel
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a customer-facing engineering/consulting team delivering unified communications and CX solutions. You’ll shape delivery practices, coach technical staff, and own outcomes across a portfolio of client projects.
Product Manager, Dealmakers
- Employer: Datasite
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,600 – $169,800
Define and ship data- and AI-powered tools used in global M&A deals. Perfect if you have 3+ years in B2B SaaS product, love analytics, and want to work closely with bankers and deal teams.
Senior Product Manager, Dealmakers
- Employer: Datasite
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,800 – $207,200
Own a product area end-to-end for AI-enabled M&A workflows, from vision and roadmap to launch and scale. Best for seasoned PMs (5+ years) with fintech or investment banking experience.
Project Executive – Healthcare
- Employer: Knutson Construction Services
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $167,000 – $261,000
Lead healthcare construction operations, managing PMs, superintendents, and client relationships. Strong fit if you have 10–15 years on large healthcare projects and want P&L and business development responsibility.
Assistant Property Manager I
- Employer: Red Tail Residential
- Location: FreightYard Townhomes & Flats – Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + fully company-paid employee health insurance)
Support daily operations at a multifamily community, from leasing and collections to resident relations and admin. Good step if you have 2+ years in multifamily property management and want to grow into full PM.
Design Phase Manager I
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to 100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,500 – $170,300
Own the design phase on major builds, coordinating owners, designers, and estimators. Great for someone with 6+ years in construction who enjoys preconstruction, scheduling, and client-facing work.
Senior Project Coordinator (Municipal Construction Management)
- Employer: Tiello (for a CM firm)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $110,000
Handle documentation, accounting, and coordination across municipal construction projects. Ideal if you’ve got 4+ years with a GC/CM firm and want a senior back-of-house role that keeps projects financially tight.
PARTNER – AI Advisory
- Employer: Wipro
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Americas-focused)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $190,000 – $325,000
Senior partner role owning AI advisory revenue across the Americas. You’ll advise CXOs on AI strategy and modernization, build a practice, and lead large consulting pursuits—best for someone with 18–25+ years in tech strategy.
Senior Scheduler I
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to 25%)
- Type: Full-time, Hybrid
- Salary: $102,000 – $137,700
Lead CPM scheduling for major construction projects, mentoring others and supporting pursuits. Great if you’re a construction pro with deep scheduling software and sequencing experience.
Engineering Program Manager
- Employer: DuPont™ Spectrum™
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Primarily onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run cross-functional medical device programs from concept through commercialization. Strong match if you have 10+ years in regulated product development and a PMP.
Data Governance Technology Portfolio & Programme Associate Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Global remit)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US, non–high-cost markets): $150,000 – $297,000
Own the global portfolio of data governance tech initiatives for EY’s Data Stewardship Office. Perfect for someone with 10+ years in portfolio/program management and hands-on experience with data governance platforms.
Programme Manager (Post-Merger Integration & Carve-Out)
- Employer: Willis Re
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel to NY/Dallas)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead US integration workstreams for a major reinsurance merger, managing TSAs, cutovers, and cross-border governance. Great for M&A program leaders with financial services experience.
Healthcare Product Strategy Senior Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $198,799 – $391,600
Advise health plans and providers on digital product strategy and AI-enabled experiences. Ideal if you have 10+ years in healthcare digital/product and want to lead client product teams and pursuits.
Manager, Strategy, Growth & Transformation (Healthcare Payor)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,600 – $306,800
Lead health plan transformation programs across claims, enrollment, billing, and pharmacy operations. Good fit for managers with 8+ years in health plan ops or consulting who enjoy large-scale change work.
General Manager
- Employer: Transdev North America
- Location: Spring Street, MN (Minneapolis area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $155,000
Run a full transit operation—safety, service, budget, and client relations. Great for leaders with 5+ years managing fixed-route or paratransit systems who are comfortable with unions and KPIs.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Transdev North America
- Location: Spring Street, MN (Minneapolis area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000
Support the GM on daily transit operations, contract compliance, and staff oversight. A strong step if you have management experience in vehicle maintenance/operations and want to grow into a GM role.
Managed Services – Health PLS Transparency – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Lead pharma transparency managed services, blending compliance, risk, and tech-enabled operations. Best for directors with 9+ years in life sciences or related advisory who can grow client relationships and teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline. Save the links you like and start a short list to apply to this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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