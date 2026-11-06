💰 Minneapolis Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Hybrid Options

Minneapolis is busy with finance and accounting openings right now, from church bookkeeping to Fortune 500 leadership. Here are several solid roles you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Odele Beauty

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A hands-on Controller role at a fast-growing, women-founded beauty brand. You’ll own close, reporting, inventory/COGS, NetSuite, and lead the accounting team in a high-growth, consumer products environment.

Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering

Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)

Type: Full-time, civil-service staff

Salary: Fin Pro 4: $43.25–$50.50/hr; Fin Pro 3: $36.54–$44.80/hr

Lead sponsored and non-sponsored accounting, budgeting, and grant support for CSE units. Great fit if you’re a UMN Certified Approver who likes complex funds, pre/post-award work, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Insight Global (for Western Alliance Bank)

Location: Bloomington, MN (4 days onsite, 1 remote)

Type: Full-time, 6‑month contract-to-hire

Salary: $25–$32/hr

Support daily loan processing, CLOs, leveraged finance facilities, and reporting. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 1+ year in banking/financial services and want exposure to complex loan products.

Employer: DrewFeig

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Internship

Salary: $37.50–$48.08/hr

Assurance-focused internship with heavy exposure to financial reporting, data analysis, and client-facing audit work. Designed for accounting students on the CPA track who can travel and work busy-season hours.

Employer: Marsh / Guy Carpenter

Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,800–$87,200/year + potential incentives

Coordinate data, exhibits, and documents across the full reinsurance placement cycle. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel and like analytical, detail-heavy work supporting brokers and clients.

Employer: Ethos

Location: Remote (Minneapolis-based applicants welcome)

Type: Part-time, flexible (5–20+ hrs/week)

Salary: $80/hr (up to ~$1,600/week)

Project-based work helping an AI lab improve finance slide decks and presentations. Great side gig for senior FP&A leaders with 5+ years owning executive/board reporting and top-tier PowerPoint skills.

Employer: Judson Memorial Baptist Church

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid possible)

Type: Part-time (6–8 hrs/week)

Salary: $23–$26/hr + PTO

Handle AP/AR, reconciliations, reporting, budget support, and insurance admin for a small, inclusive church. Nice fit if you want a flexible, mission-driven bookkeeping role with a light weekly time commitment.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time, director-level

Salary: $148,400–$210,733/year + bonus & full benefits

Lead all plant asset accounting, capital policy, tax depreciation, nuclear decommissioning funding, and regulatory support for a major utility. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years) comfortable with FERC, GAAP, and expert testimony.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,500–$141,100/year

Manage audit engagements for middle-market clients, lead teams, and advise on complex accounting issues. Great next step for CPAs with 5+ years of audit experience and some supervisory background.

Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering

Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide primary financial oversight for assigned units, including budgeting, sponsored/non-sponsored accounting, and complex grant support. Good match if you’re a UMN Certified Approver with strong analysis skills and like informal leadership.

Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering

Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see LinkedIn posting for hourly ranges)

Similar to the role above, this position handles deep financial operations, budgeting, and grant management, with level (3 vs 4) based on your experience. Strong fit if you want a stable university role with room to mentor others.

If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.