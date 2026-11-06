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💰 Minneapolis Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Hybrid Options
Minneapolis is busy with finance and accounting openings right now, from church bookkeeping to Fortune 500 leadership. Here are several solid roles you can skim and apply to fast.
Controller
Employer: Odele Beauty
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
A hands-on Controller role at a fast-growing, women-founded beauty brand. You’ll own close, reporting, inventory/COGS, NetSuite, and lead the accounting team in a high-growth, consumer products environment.
Finance Professional 3 or 4
Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering
Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)
Type: Full-time, civil-service staff
Salary: Fin Pro 4: $43.25–$50.50/hr; Fin Pro 3: $36.54–$44.80/hr
Lead sponsored and non-sponsored accounting, budgeting, and grant support for CSE units. Great fit if you’re a UMN Certified Approver who likes complex funds, pre/post-award work, and mentoring junior staff.
Trust Associate
Employer: Insight Global (for Western Alliance Bank)
Location: Bloomington, MN (4 days onsite, 1 remote)
Type: Full-time, 6‑month contract-to-hire
Salary: $25–$32/hr
Support daily loan processing, CLOs, leveraged finance facilities, and reporting. Good entry-to-mid role if you have 1+ year in banking/financial services and want exposure to complex loan products.
Audit Intern – Winter 2027
Employer: DrewFeig
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Internship
Salary: $37.50–$48.08/hr
Assurance-focused internship with heavy exposure to financial reporting, data analysis, and client-facing audit work. Designed for accounting students on the CPA track who can travel and work busy-season hours.
Reinsurance Placement Assistant
Employer: Marsh / Guy Carpenter
Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, ~3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $52,800–$87,200/year + potential incentives
Coordinate data, exhibits, and documents across the full reinsurance placement cycle. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel and like analytical, detail-heavy work supporting brokers and clients.
Expert Opportunity – Head of Financial Planning ($80/hr)
Employer: Ethos
Location: Remote (Minneapolis-based applicants welcome)
Type: Part-time, flexible (5–20+ hrs/week)
Salary: $80/hr (up to ~$1,600/week)
Project-based work helping an AI lab improve finance slide decks and presentations. Great side gig for senior FP&A leaders with 5+ years owning executive/board reporting and top-tier PowerPoint skills.
Church Bookkeeper
Employer: Judson Memorial Baptist Church
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid possible)
Type: Part-time (6–8 hrs/week)
Salary: $23–$26/hr + PTO
Handle AP/AR, reconciliations, reporting, budget support, and insurance admin for a small, inclusive church. Nice fit if you want a flexible, mission-driven bookkeeping role with a light weekly time commitment.
Director, Capital Asset Accounting
Employer: Xcel Energy
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time, director-level
Salary: $148,400–$210,733/year + bonus & full benefits
Lead all plant asset accounting, capital policy, tax depreciation, nuclear decommissioning funding, and regulatory support for a major utility. Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years) comfortable with FERC, GAAP, and expert testimony.
Assurance Manager
Employer: Baker Tilly
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,500–$141,100/year
Manage audit engagements for middle-market clients, lead teams, and advise on complex accounting issues. Great next step for CPAs with 5+ years of audit experience and some supervisory background.
Finance Specialist (Finance Analyst 1)
Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering
Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide primary financial oversight for assigned units, including budgeting, sponsored/non-sponsored accounting, and complex grant support. Good match if you’re a UMN Certified Approver with strong analysis skills and like informal leadership.
Finance Professional 3 or 4
Employer: University of Minnesota – College of Science & Engineering
Location: Minneapolis, MN (East Bank, hybrid ~3 days on campus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (see LinkedIn posting for hourly ranges)
Similar to the role above, this position handles deep financial operations, budgeting, and grant management, with level (3 vs 4) based on your experience. Strong fit if you want a stable university role with room to mentor others.
If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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