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💻 Minneapolis IT Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings
Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—especially for cloud, data, and AI pros. Lots of hybrid and onsite roles, many well into the $130K+ range.
Data Developer – Azure IoT/Telematics
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $127,110 – $177,870 + incentives
Own the Azure data backbone for a massive IoT platform handling millions of events per day. Deep hands-on work with Cosmos DB, Azure Data Explorer, Azure SQL, Event Hubs, Functions, Fabric, plus strong benefits from day one and solid PTO/401(k) support.
Director, Identity Access Management
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: City-based ranges via KPMG site; CA example: $169,005 – $370,530
Lead large-scale IAM transformations using SailPoint, Saviynt, CyberArk across complex client environments. High-impact director role with heavy client-facing work, travel, and access to KPMG’s big-name training and benefits.
FICO Blaze Advisor – Tech Specialist
Employer: iTek People Inc
Location: Minneapolis, MN 55441
Type: Contract
Design and maintain business rules using FICO Blaze Advisor and Oracle PL/SQL. Good fit if you have 8+ years experience and want focused rules-engine work on a contract basis.
Data Engineer II
Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Help build and optimize data pipelines that power analytics for a company whose tech flies on 90% of the world’s aircraft. US citizenship required; strong ETL/SQL skills plus access to robust medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and 12 paid holidays.
Software Engineer II – Platform Engineering (DevOps)
Employer: Infinite Campus
Location: Blaine, MN (suburb of Minneapolis; onsite collaboration)
Type: Full-time
Target Salary: Up to $125,000 DOQ
Support and enhance DevOps tooling like Jenkins, Artifactory, Bitbucket, Sonar, AWX with a strong Kubernetes and Ansible/IaC focus. Perks include daily free lunch, onsite health center, generous PTO, 401(k) match, and stock options.
Delivery Consultant – AI/ML, Retail & CPG
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Minneapolis): $131,300 – $177,600 base + RSUs + sign-on
Work with top Retail & CPG brands to design and deliver agentic AI and ML solutions on AWS. Mix of architecture, hands-on builds, and customer workshops, with strong AWS benefits and career growth.
Linux System Engineer – RHEL/AWS
Employer: Futran Solutions
Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)
Type: 6+ month Contract
Senior Linux OS Engineer role focused on RHEL 8, AWS (EC2, EBS, VPC, IAM, CloudWatch), and automation with Ansible, Python, Bash. Heavy on reliability, security hardening, and ITIL/ServiceNow-based operations.
Principal AI Architect – Healthcare
Employer: Transcend IT Solutions
Location: Edina, MN (Hybrid, 3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Lead architecture for LLM/agentic AI platforms in a healthcare environment. You’ll define standards for RAG, vector DBs, observability, HIPAA-compliant data boundaries, and an internal AI developer platform.
Business Systems Analyst – Healthcare (Claims/RCM)
Employer: Talent Groups
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite day 1)
Type: Contract
Deep claims and payment integrity role with strong focus on RCM, FWA, and AI-enabled workflows. Needs 10+ years BSA experience, hands-on with claims lifecycle, SQL, and tools like Databricks/Snowflake/Tableau/Power BI.
Microsoft PowerApps/Power Automate Engineer
Employer: Q1 Technologies, Inc.
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Engineer Power Apps and Power Automate solutions across the Power Platform, Dataverse, SharePoint Online, and M365. Mix of solution architecture, governance, and hands-on troubleshooting of complex flows.
Snowflake Senior Engineer
Employer: Tek Leaders Inc
Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul area
Type: Full-time (Direct Hire)
Own Snowflake and modern data platform builds on AWS. Heavy SQL, data warehousing (Kimball, star/snowflake schemas), CI/CD, and security/SSO (Okta) with a focus on modernization and best practices.
Senior Programmer, Automation and Controls
Employer: H2O Innovation
Location: Ramsey, MN (Twin Cities area; hybrid/flexible hours)
Type: Full-time
Program PLCs and HMIs using Structured Text (ST) for smart water treatment systems. Offers profit sharing, 401(k) with match, strong insurance, 3 weeks vacation + 12 wellness days, and hybrid flexibility.
Business Systems Analyst – Healthcare (Claims Lifecycle)
Employer: Talent Groups
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Local/nearby states preferred)
Type: Contract
Another senior healthcare BSA opening focused on claims lifecycle, payment integrity, FWA, and AI/analytics. Expect requirements work (BRDs/FRDs, user stories), data analysis, UAT, and close partnership with data science teams.
Delivery Consultant – GenAI/ML, ProServe
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Minneapolis): $131,300 – $177,600 base + RSUs + sign-on
Hands-on GenAI/ML consulting role designing and deploying AI solutions on AWS. You’ll code in Python/Java, manage ML products, and act as a trusted advisor to enterprise customers.
Linux Operating System Engineer – RHEL 8
Employer: Zoho
Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)
Type: Contract
Manage RHEL 8 servers across on-prem and AWS, with scripting in Bash/Python/Perl and automation via Ansible. Strong focus on performance tuning, security hardening, AWS (EC2/EBS/VPC/IAM/CloudWatch), and ITIL/ServiceNow.
Lead Software Engineer – GenAI/Agentic AI
Employer: Virtusa
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Lead Python-based GenAI and agentic AI builds for healthcare/DSNP workflows. You’ll work with LLMs, RAG, embeddings, vector search, and integrate AI services into enterprise apps with strong CI/CD and observability practices.
Director, Cloud Security Architecture & Engineering
Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; 2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000 – $200,000 + bonus
Hands-on leadership role owning multi-cloud security (AWS, Azure, SaaS, OT). Requires AWS security certs, CISSP, Terraform/Python, and experience with tools like Splunk, Zscaler, BeyondTrust, Snowflake, S/4HANA.
Data Platform Engineer Principal
Employer: Allianz Technology
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + bonus & benefits
Principal-level role architecting a modern data platform with Databricks, Azure, Snowflake, Terraform, and strong security/FinOps. You’ll set standards, mentor engineers, and own reliability and cost optimization.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Twin Cities IT roles tend to move fast, especially at the senior and director levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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