💻 Minneapolis IT Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings

Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—especially for cloud, data, and AI pros. Lots of hybrid and onsite roles, many well into the $130K+ range.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fridays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,110 – $177,870 + incentives

Own the Azure data backbone for a massive IoT platform handling millions of events per day. Deep hands-on work with Cosmos DB, Azure Data Explorer, Azure SQL, Event Hubs, Functions, Fabric, plus strong benefits from day one and solid PTO/401(k) support.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: City-based ranges via KPMG site; CA example: $169,005 – $370,530

Lead large-scale IAM transformations using SailPoint, Saviynt, CyberArk across complex client environments. High-impact director role with heavy client-facing work, travel, and access to KPMG’s big-name training and benefits.

Employer: iTek People Inc

Location: Minneapolis, MN 55441

Type: Contract

Design and maintain business rules using FICO Blaze Advisor and Oracle PL/SQL. Good fit if you have 8+ years experience and want focused rules-engine work on a contract basis.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Help build and optimize data pipelines that power analytics for a company whose tech flies on 90% of the world’s aircraft. US citizenship required; strong ETL/SQL skills plus access to robust medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: Infinite Campus

Location: Blaine, MN (suburb of Minneapolis; onsite collaboration)

Type: Full-time

Target Salary: Up to $125,000 DOQ

Support and enhance DevOps tooling like Jenkins, Artifactory, Bitbucket, Sonar, AWX with a strong Kubernetes and Ansible/IaC focus. Perks include daily free lunch, onsite health center, generous PTO, 401(k) match, and stock options.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Minneapolis): $131,300 – $177,600 base + RSUs + sign-on

Work with top Retail & CPG brands to design and deliver agentic AI and ML solutions on AWS. Mix of architecture, hands-on builds, and customer workshops, with strong AWS benefits and career growth.

Employer: Futran Solutions

Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)

Type: 6+ month Contract

Senior Linux OS Engineer role focused on RHEL 8, AWS (EC2, EBS, VPC, IAM, CloudWatch), and automation with Ansible, Python, Bash. Heavy on reliability, security hardening, and ITIL/ServiceNow-based operations.

Employer: Transcend IT Solutions

Location: Edina, MN (Hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Lead architecture for LLM/agentic AI platforms in a healthcare environment. You’ll define standards for RAG, vector DBs, observability, HIPAA-compliant data boundaries, and an internal AI developer platform.

Employer: Talent Groups

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Onsite day 1)

Type: Contract

Deep claims and payment integrity role with strong focus on RCM, FWA, and AI-enabled workflows. Needs 10+ years BSA experience, hands-on with claims lifecycle, SQL, and tools like Databricks/Snowflake/Tableau/Power BI.

Employer: Q1 Technologies, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Engineer Power Apps and Power Automate solutions across the Power Platform, Dataverse, SharePoint Online, and M365. Mix of solution architecture, governance, and hands-on troubleshooting of complex flows.

Employer: Tek Leaders Inc

Location: Minneapolis–St. Paul area

Type: Full-time (Direct Hire)

Own Snowflake and modern data platform builds on AWS. Heavy SQL, data warehousing (Kimball, star/snowflake schemas), CI/CD, and security/SSO (Okta) with a focus on modernization and best practices.

Employer: H2O Innovation

Location: Ramsey, MN (Twin Cities area; hybrid/flexible hours)

Type: Full-time

Program PLCs and HMIs using Structured Text (ST) for smart water treatment systems. Offers profit sharing, 401(k) with match, strong insurance, 3 weeks vacation + 12 wellness days, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Talent Groups

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Local/nearby states preferred)

Type: Contract

Another senior healthcare BSA opening focused on claims lifecycle, payment integrity, FWA, and AI/analytics. Expect requirements work (BRDs/FRDs, user stories), data analysis, UAT, and close partnership with data science teams.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Minneapolis): $131,300 – $177,600 base + RSUs + sign-on

Hands-on GenAI/ML consulting role designing and deploying AI solutions on AWS. You’ll code in Python/Java, manage ML products, and act as a trusted advisor to enterprise customers.

Employer: Zoho

Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Manage RHEL 8 servers across on-prem and AWS, with scripting in Bash/Python/Perl and automation via Ansible. Strong focus on performance tuning, security hardening, AWS (EC2/EBS/VPC/IAM/CloudWatch), and ITIL/ServiceNow.

Employer: Virtusa

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Lead Python-based GenAI and agentic AI builds for healthcare/DSNP workflows. You’ll work with LLMs, RAG, embeddings, vector search, and integrate AI services into enterprise apps with strong CI/CD and observability practices.

Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000 + bonus

Hands-on leadership role owning multi-cloud security (AWS, Azure, SaaS, OT). Requires AWS security certs, CISSP, Terraform/Python, and experience with tools like Splunk, Zscaler, BeyondTrust, Snowflake, S/4HANA.

Employer: Allianz Technology

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + bonus & benefits

Principal-level role architecting a modern data platform with Databricks, Azure, Snowflake, Terraform, and strong security/FinOps. You’ll set standards, mentor engineers, and own reliability and cost optimization.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Twin Cities IT roles tend to move fast, especially at the senior and director levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.