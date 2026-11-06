🔧 Minneapolis building & grounds jobs with multiple shifts open

Minneapolis is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, factories, and hotels running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle day-to-day maintenance across a manufacturing facility—everything from carpentry and plumbing to machine repair and basic electrical. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years factory maintenance experience, a forklift license, and like variety in your work.

Employer: All Flex Solutions

All Flex Solutions Location: Based in Minneapolis, MN (supporting Bloomington & Northfield sites)

Based in (supporting Bloomington & Northfield sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $32–$40/hour + annual bonus + profit sharing (extra $1.50/hr for 2nd shift)

(extra for 2nd shift) Shifts: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm or 2:00pm–10:30pm

Experienced industrial tech role where you’ll troubleshoot mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems and support PLC/automation. Strong option if you have 2–5 years industrial maintenance and want solid pay plus robust benefits.

Employer: Target

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (hours may vary week to week)

(hours may vary week to week) Salary: $24.25–$41.25/hour (starting range $24.25–$26.25/hour)

Lead building upkeep inside a Target store—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and vendor coordination—so the team can focus on guests. Great if you have some technical background, like staying busy on your feet, and want big-company benefits and growth.

Employer: Sherman Associates

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , with on-call rotation

Monday–Friday, , with on-call rotation Salary: $32–$36/hour + commission/bonus eligibility

You’ll be the go-to maintenance lead at a residential property—turning units, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and grounds, and helping guide other techs and vendors. Ideal if you’ve got 5–7 years maintenance experience and want steady daytime hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role keeping hotel public areas spotless—lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces—plus helping guests and supporting room attendants. Good match if you like staying active, enjoy guest interaction, and want hotel travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the AM role but on the evening shift, focusing on public-area cleaning, guest requests, and deep-clean projects. Nice option if you prefer later hours and want access to Hilton’s discounted travel, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Marsden Central, LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 5:00pm–9:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Light weekend gig cleaning a medical facility—floors, restrooms, trash, and surfaces. Great side job if you’re 18+, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want a short, steady weekend shift with an essential-services employer.

Employer: Marsden Central, LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00pm–9:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Evening cleaning role in a medical setting, handling floors, trash, restrooms, and surface sanitizing. Good fit if you want weekday evenings, reliable hours, and the option to access pay early through DailyPay.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00pm–9:00pm

Salary: $18.00/hour

Evening janitorial role doing routine cleaning, restrooms, trash, and event clean-up across assigned facilities. Nice option if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady nights with a large, well-known facilities company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.