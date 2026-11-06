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Minneapolis
🔧 Minneapolis building & grounds jobs with multiple shifts open
8 days ago
Minneapolis is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, factories, and hotels running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.
Master Mechanic 1st Class (Facilities Maintenance Technician)
- Employer: Smurfit Westrock
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle day-to-day maintenance across a manufacturing facility—everything from carpentry and plumbing to machine repair and basic electrical. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years factory maintenance experience, a forklift license, and like variety in your work.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Level 2 (Bloomington & Northfield)
- Employer: All Flex Solutions
- Location: Based in Minneapolis, MN (supporting Bloomington & Northfield sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32–$40/hour + annual bonus + profit sharing (extra $1.50/hr for 2nd shift)
- Shifts: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm or 2:00pm–10:30pm
Experienced industrial tech role where you’ll troubleshoot mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems and support PLC/automation. Strong option if you have 2–5 years industrial maintenance and want solid pay plus robust benefits.
Property Management Lead
- Employer: Target
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time (hours may vary week to week)
- Salary: $24.25–$41.25/hour (starting range $24.25–$26.25/hour)
Lead building upkeep inside a Target store—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and vendor coordination—so the team can focus on guests. Great if you have some technical background, like staying busy on your feet, and want big-company benefits and growth.
Lead Maintenance Technician – Encore Apartments
- Employer: Sherman Associates
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, with on-call rotation
- Salary: $32–$36/hour + commission/bonus eligibility
You’ll be the go-to maintenance lead at a residential property—turning units, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and grounds, and helping guide other techs and vendors. Ideal if you’ve got 5–7 years maintenance experience and want steady daytime hours plus strong benefits.
Housekeeping Houseperson (AM) – Hilton Minneapolis
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift role keeping hotel public areas spotless—lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces—plus helping guests and supporting room attendants. Good match if you like staying active, enjoy guest interaction, and want hotel travel perks and benefits.
Housekeeping Houseperson (PM) – Hilton Minneapolis
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the AM role but on the evening shift, focusing on public-area cleaning, guest requests, and deep-clean projects. Nice option if you prefer later hours and want access to Hilton’s discounted travel, PTO, and health benefits.
Medical Cleaner – Weekends
- Employer: Marsden Central, LLC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 5:00pm–9:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Light weekend gig cleaning a medical facility—floors, restrooms, trash, and surfaces. Great side job if you’re 18+, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want a short, steady weekend shift with an essential-services employer.
Medical Cleaner – Evenings
- Employer: Marsden Central, LLC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00pm–9:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Evening cleaning role in a medical setting, handling floors, trash, restrooms, and surface sanitizing. Good fit if you want weekday evenings, reliable hours, and the option to access pay early through DailyPay.
Janitorial Cleaner – Part-Time Nights (M–F)
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00pm–9:00pm
- Salary: $18.00/hour
Evening janitorial role doing routine cleaning, restrooms, trash, and event clean-up across assigned facilities. Nice option if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady nights with a large, well-known facilities company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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