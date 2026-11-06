⚖️ Minneapolis Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Minneapolis is busy right now for legal and compliance pros, from BigLaw to in‑house and consulting. If you’re open to a move, these roles span litigation, family law, fintech, benefits compliance, and risk.

Employer: Latitude Legal

Latitude Legal Location: Hybrid in Minneapolis, MN (highly qualified remote candidates considered)

(highly qualified remote candidates considered) Type: Full-time, contract engagement with potential to go permanent

Full-time, contract Salary: $180,000–$220,000 (annualized) + benefits, 401(k), CLE/pro expense stipend

(annualized) + benefits, 401(k), CLE/pro expense stipend Support a rapidly growing fintech as in-house counsel, working directly with the General Counsel on sophisticated commercial contracts. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ transactional experience (BigLaw/AmLaw or financial services preferred) and want high-level work without a traditional firm track.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group (for a Minneapolis law firm)

(for a Minneapolis law firm) Location: Minneapolis, MN – Onsite

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join a litigation team handling records, pleadings, discovery, subpoenas, and trial prep in state and federal court. Good fit if you have 1+ year of paralegal experience, love detail work, and want steady, in-person firm life.

Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Location: Minneapolis, MN (one of several office options)

(one of several office options) Type: Full-time associate

Full-time associate Salary (Minneapolis): $215,000–$285,000 + bonus and full benefits

+ bonus and full benefits Join GT’s global Franchise & Distribution Practice, working on M&A, corporate, licensing, and franchise program development for major brands. Designed for associates with 3–5 years’ M&A/general corporate/licensing who want complex, international-facing transactional work.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Remote – can sit anywhere in the U.S. (supports Minneapolis-based practice)

(supports Minneapolis-based practice) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,500–$166,900 base + potential incentives, 401(k), tuition help, stock purchase, generous PTO

base + potential incentives, 401(k), tuition help, stock purchase, generous PTO Advise on ERISA, IRC, ACA, and group health/fringe benefits for Marsh’s Employee Health & Benefits clients. Great if you have a JD, active bar license, and 3+ years in health & welfare benefits law and want a fully remote, advisory-heavy role with writing, training, and client education.

Employer: Grant-Shannon Staffing (for a Minneapolis firm)

(for a Minneapolis firm) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $110,000 (based on experience)

(based on experience) Support attorneys on divorce, custody, and other family law matters, handling filings, discovery, financial docs, and trial prep. Ideal if you have 2+ years in family law, are comfortable with e-filing, and like close client contact.

Employer: Wells Fargo – Wealth & Investment Management

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; also hiring in other cities)

(hybrid; also hiring in other cities) Type: Full-time, senior individual contributor

Full-time, senior individual contributor Salary: $159,000–$279,000 base + incentives and full benefits

base + incentives and full benefits High-impact role leading risk, controls, and portfolio governance across WIM’s product suite. Best for someone with 7+ years in risk/compliance/business controls, strong executive communication skills, and comfort working across Product, Tech, Risk, Legal, Audit, and Operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other legal and compliance roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.