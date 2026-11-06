🤝 Minneapolis Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Minneapolis has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from hands-on group home work to perinatal support in local immigrant communities.

Below are several options with clear pay info and what you can expect day to day.

Employer: Tolad

Tolad Location: Minneapolis, MN (in-person, group home setting)

(in-person, group home setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour (on-the-spot $17/hr possible with required certs and experience)

Support adults with disabilities or traumatic brain injury in a group home: help with daily living, meds, appointments, and community activities. Flexible schedule with every-other-weekend shifts, paid training, paid orientation, and mileage reimbursement when you drive clients.

Apply and schedule an interview directly here: https://toladinc.com/employment/direct-support-staff/

Employer: Tolad

Tolad Location: Minneapolis, MN (managing homes in Brooklyn Center & Brooklyn Park)

(managing homes in Brooklyn Center & Brooklyn Park) Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,000 – $47,000 per year (based on experience)

Lead one to two group homes, overseeing staff, daily programs, health services, and a safe, clean environment for vulnerable adults. This is a good fit if you have 245D knowledge, group home leadership experience, and can work a mix of morning/evening shifts with every other weekend.

Apply here: https://toladinc.com/employment/program-coordinator/

Employer: Aldea Health

Aldea Health Location: Minneapolis, MN 55416 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Contract, part-time (5–10 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Support pregnant and postpartum families on Medicaid, mainly in Latine (priority), Somali, and other immigrant/refugee communities. You’ll check in via WhatsApp/text, help with referrals and benefits, share perinatal health education, and act as a bridge between families, doulas, and health systems. Must be a certified CHW in MN and fluent in another language (Spanish strongly preferred).

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.