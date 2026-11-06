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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Coon Rapids
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Coon Rapids, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids for someone just like you.
Lady
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Lady is a classic German Shepherd mix with striking dark coloring and warm tan accents. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you love smart, loyal dogs, Lady could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Gabriel
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Sir Gabriel is a handsome brindle-and-white boy with a noble name and a big heart to match. As an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix, he’s ready to bond closely with his people and enjoy walks, playtime, and couch snuggles.
👉 Meet Sir Gabriel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Herman
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Herman is a young Shih Tzu mix with a soft, gray "salt & pepper" coat. He’s small, cute, and at a great age to keep learning and growing with his new family. If you’re looking for a little companion dog, Herman might be your guy.
👉 Meet Herman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moose
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Moose is a German Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix puppy with a rich brown coat and lots of potential. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but he could grow into a smart, active partner for hikes, games, and adventures.
👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.