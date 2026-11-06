🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Coon Rapids

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Coon Rapids, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids for someone just like you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Lady is a classic German Shepherd mix with striking dark coloring and warm tan accents. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you love smart, loyal dogs, Lady could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Sir Gabriel is a handsome brindle-and-white boy with a noble name and a big heart to match. As an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix, he’s ready to bond closely with his people and enjoy walks, playtime, and couch snuggles.

👉 Meet Sir Gabriel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Herman is a young Shih Tzu mix with a soft, gray "salt & pepper" coat. He’s small, cute, and at a great age to keep learning and growing with his new family. If you’re looking for a little companion dog, Herman might be your guy.

👉 Meet Herman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Moose is a German Shepherd / Australian Cattle Dog mix puppy with a rich brown coat and lots of potential. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but he could grow into a smart, active partner for hikes, games, and adventures.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.