🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Minneapolis Right Now

There are some nice free items popping up around Minneapolis and nearby suburbs this week. If you’ve been wanting to refresh a room, set up a nursery, or start a project, these local freebies might help.

Item: Brown leather short sofa from Room & Board

Condition: Good, with some scratches on the leather

Details: Comfortable seating, compact size makes it great for a smaller living room or office.

Location: Gleanloch Park, Plymouth, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Queen-size Ikea Nordli bed frame with 6 storage drawers and matching headboard with removable shelves

Condition: Not stated, but appears to be in usable shape

Details:

Bed frame has built-in drawers for extra storage

Headboard is attached to the wall and will need to be removed

and will need to be removed You must be able to move and haul it yourself

Location: Northrop, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bulk granite chips and sand

Condition: Described as high-quality, from Gertens

Details: Great for landscaping projects like paths, beds, or around plants. Must pick up, no delivery offered.

Location: Bronx Park, St. Louis Park, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Small cast iron skillet

Size: About 3 1/4 inches across and 1 inch deep

Details: Perfect for display, decor, or very small servings. A quarter is shown in the photo for size comparison.

Location: Lind-Bohanon, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Guest book plus framed art print

Details:

Art shows a serene bridge over a stream

Nice for home decor or an entryway

or an entryway Guest book is in a lovely binder that could be reused for something else

Location: Lind-Bohanon, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Brown leather reclining sofa

Condition: Noticeable wear on the seat; owner covers it with a blanket to hide cosmetic damage. Described as super comfy and firm.

Details: Seats about three people, has reclining function. Free to whoever can pick it up.

Location: Bellvue, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Portable playpen (Baby Einstein by Graco)

Details: Comes in a blue carrying case, easy to fold and move. Handy for travel, grandparents’ house, or a play area.

Location: East Bloomington, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Red stand mixer

Details: Includes whisk attachment and glass mixing bowl. Great for baking, whipping, and everyday kitchen use.

Location: Longfellow Ave E Phillips, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Punching bag with stand

Condition: Like new

Details:

Adjustable height stand with sturdy base

stand with sturdy base Comes with 2 sets of gloves

Includes sand to fill the base , a funnel for filling, and a hand pump to refill the bag when low

, a for filling, and a to refill the bag when low Pickup only; you’ll need to message for the exact address

Location: River Park, Brooklyn Park, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Power Wheels dump truck

Details: Ride-on toy truck for kids. Fun for outdoor play; check the listing for photos and any notes on battery/charger.

Location: Lexington-125th, Blaine, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Mixed clothing bundle

Details:

Includes plaid shirts , a gray sweater , and more

, a , and more Pants size: 2X

2X Tops size: XXL

XXL Various styles and colors

Location: Portland, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Red enamel cast iron pot with lid

Condition: Used; found on the side of the street

Details: Could be repurposed for decor, plants, or cleaned up for kitchen use if safe.

Location: Central, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Complete set of factory owner’s manuals for a 2010 Honda Odyssey

Details: Includes the owner’s manual and warranty booklet. Described as the real Honda stock glove box kit for the 2010 Odyssey and should cover 3rd generation vans (2010 is likely the last year for that design).

Location: Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

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These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.