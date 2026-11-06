undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Minneapolis Right Now
There are some nice free items popping up around Minneapolis and nearby suburbs this week. If you’ve been wanting to refresh a room, set up a nursery, or start a project, these local freebies might help.
Brown Leather Short Sofa from Room & Board
Item: Brown leather short sofa from Room & Board
Condition: Good, with some scratches on the leather
Details: Comfortable seating, compact size makes it great for a smaller living room or office.
Location: Gleanloch Park, Plymouth, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Queen Ikea Nordli Bed Frame and Headboard
Item: Queen-size Ikea Nordli bed frame with 6 storage drawers and matching headboard with removable shelves
Condition: Not stated, but appears to be in usable shape
Details:
- Bed frame has built-in drawers for extra storage
- Headboard is attached to the wall and will need to be removed
- You must be able to move and haul it yourself
Location: Northrop, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Bulk Granite Chips & Sand for Landscaping
Item: Bulk granite chips and sand
Condition: Described as high-quality, from Gertens
Details: Great for landscaping projects like paths, beds, or around plants. Must pick up, no delivery offered.
Location: Bronx Park, St. Louis Park, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Miniature Cast Iron Skillet
Item: Small cast iron skillet
Size: About 3 1/4 inches across and 1 inch deep
Details: Perfect for display, decor, or very small servings. A quarter is shown in the photo for size comparison.
Location: Lind-Bohanon, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Guest Book with Framed Art Print (Bridge Scene)
Item: Guest book plus framed art print
Details:
- Art shows a serene bridge over a stream
- Nice for home decor or an entryway
- Guest book is in a lovely binder that could be reused for something else
Location: Lind-Bohanon, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Leather Sofa with Wear (Reclining)
Item: Brown leather reclining sofa
Condition: Noticeable wear on the seat; owner covers it with a blanket to hide cosmetic damage. Described as super comfy and firm.
Details: Seats about three people, has reclining function. Free to whoever can pick it up.
Location: Bellvue, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Einstein by Graco Playpen
Item: Portable playpen (Baby Einstein by Graco)
Details: Comes in a blue carrying case, easy to fold and move. Handy for travel, grandparents’ house, or a play area.
Location: East Bloomington, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Red Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl
Item: Red stand mixer
Details: Includes whisk attachment and glass mixing bowl. Great for baking, whipping, and everyday kitchen use.
Location: Longfellow Ave E Phillips, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Punching Bag with Stand
Item: Punching bag with stand
Condition: Like new
Details:
- Adjustable height stand with sturdy base
- Comes with 2 sets of gloves
- Includes sand to fill the base, a funnel for filling, and a hand pump to refill the bag when low
- Pickup only; you’ll need to message for the exact address
Location: River Park, Brooklyn Park, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Power Wheels Dump Truck
Item: Power Wheels dump truck
Details: Ride-on toy truck for kids. Fun for outdoor play; check the listing for photos and any notes on battery/charger.
Location: Lexington-125th, Blaine, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Clothing Bundle
Item: Mixed clothing bundle
Details:
- Includes plaid shirts, a gray sweater, and more
- Pants size: 2X
- Tops size: XXL
- Various styles and colors
Location: Portland, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Red Enamel Cast Iron Pot with Lid
Item: Red enamel cast iron pot with lid
Condition: Used; found on the side of the street
Details: Could be repurposed for decor, plants, or cleaned up for kitchen use if safe.
Location: Central, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2010 Honda Odyssey Factory Owners Manuals
Item: Complete set of factory owner’s manuals for a 2010 Honda Odyssey
Details: Includes the owner’s manual and warranty booklet. Described as the real Honda stock glove box kit for the 2010 Odyssey and should cover 3rd generation vans (2010 is likely the last year for that design).
Location: Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.