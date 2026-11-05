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Minneapolis

Minneapolis 311 offers new app and online services

7 days ago
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Residents can now contact Minneapolis 311 by phone, a new mobile app, or an updated online site to get information, report issues, and request City services. Start service requests or find help from the City here: Minneapolis 311.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CityMinneapolis

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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