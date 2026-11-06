🐱 Sweet Coon Rapids Cats Ready for Adoption Near You

Coon Rapids has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids and can be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Babysitter is a young, medium-haired beauty with a rich brown coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of playful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Babysitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed

Not yet listed Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

This fluffy brown baby boy is ready for a family to give him a name and a home. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet this brown kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Munk is a tiny gray/blue kitten with short, sleek fur. She’s a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Munk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Wiress is a sleek, all-black young cat. She’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s still youthful but a bit more grown-up than a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Wiress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Hubba Bubba is a baby boy with a soft gray/blue coat and short fur. He’s at the perfect age for bonding closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Hubba Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Carrie is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young baby who will thrive with a patient, loving home.

👉 Meet Carrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Freddie is a fluffy brown/chocolate baby boy with medium-length fur. He’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Jason is another adorable brown/chocolate medium-haired kitten. He’s a baby who will need playtime, socialization, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Coon Rapids, MN, consider visiting the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.