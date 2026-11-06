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🐱 Sweet Coon Rapids Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Coon Rapids has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids and can be your new best friend.
Babysitter
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Babysitter is a young, medium-haired beauty with a rich brown coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of playful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Babysitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Brown Kitten (Male)
- Name: Not yet listed
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
This fluffy brown baby boy is ready for a family to give him a name and a home. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, he could be the one.
👉 Meet this brown kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Munk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Munk is a tiny gray/blue kitten with short, sleek fur. She’s a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Munk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wiress
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Wiress is a sleek, all-black young cat. She’s a great choice if you want a cat who’s still youthful but a bit more grown-up than a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Wiress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hubba Bubba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Hubba Bubba is a baby boy with a soft gray/blue coat and short fur. He’s at the perfect age for bonding closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Hubba Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carrie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Carrie is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young baby who will thrive with a patient, loving home.
👉 Meet Carrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freddie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Freddie is a fluffy brown/chocolate baby boy with medium-length fur. He’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Jason is another adorable brown/chocolate medium-haired kitten. He’s a baby who will need playtime, socialization, and lots of cuddles.
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Coon Rapids, MN, consider visiting the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids or calling (952) 435-7738 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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