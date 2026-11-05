🚌 Minneapolis transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles

Minneapolis is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like to drive, fix, and move things. Here are several solid transportation jobs hiring now around the city.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Minneapolis, MN (within 50 miles)

(within 50 miles) Pay: $1,400–$1,720 weekly average + up to $7,500 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time, nighttime, home daily

This is a dedicated route hauling Daimler/Freightliner parts around MN and WI with daily home time. You’ll get mileage + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Pay: Average $80,000/year , top 10% up to $85,000/year + bonus plan

, top 10% up to + bonus plan Type: Full-time, local, home daily

Drive for J.B. Hunt’s intermodal fleet, moving freight from rail yards to customers on familiar local routes. This role offers daily home time, safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match, and a long list of extra pay for things like detention, layover, and training.

Employer: Miller Pipeline LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, field work with travel in the area

Help build and maintain underground pipeline infrastructure as a directional drill operator/locator. You’ll run drill equipment, troubleshoot minor issues, keep jobsites safe, and work with customers, with growth opportunities, on-the-job training, and industry-leading benefits.

Employer: Pomp's Tire Service

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Pay: Competitive pay with labor commissions + overtime (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay with labor commissions + overtime (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, roadside service, non-standard hours

Hit the road to handle tire changes and repairs for commercial vehicles, often in all kinds of weather. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation from day one, and chances to grow your skills and move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.