🔬 Minneapolis Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings

Minneapolis is buzzing with science and research work right now, from climate data to clinical trials to hands-on lab roles. Here are several solid options if you want your day job to support real-world impact.

Employer: Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® Analytical Services Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, weekend-focused)

(40 hours/week, weekend-focused) Pay: $22.00/hour

Work in an environmental testing lab analyzing air, water, and soil samples for contaminants. Great fit if you have a STEM bachelor’s degree (chemistry/biochem preferred) and want flexible scheduling options (5x8s, 4x10s, or 3x13.3s) with strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: 75% FTE (part-time, benefits-eligible)

Pay: $47.16–$77.81/hour (based on experience/education)

Lead data, operations, and equipment management for the mobile ECMO (MMRC) program and the SPEEDY ECMO trial. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in pre-hospital clinical care, strong data and project skills, and interest in resuscitation research. Comes with the U’s full benefits package, including retirement contributions, tuition benefits, and transit pass.

Employer: University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (for graduating U Services students)

(for graduating U Services students) Pay: $15.25–$20.00/hour

Entry-level role to keep working on climate action research, data, and reporting after graduation. You’ll handle office tasks, data gathering and coding, analysis, and report drafting—a nice bridge job if you want experience in climate and sustainability work.

Employer: Barr Engineering Co.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $90,000–$120,000/year + potential discretionary bonus

Senior role for a PG-level geologist or hydrogeologist (10+ years’ experience) leading site investigations and remediation of contaminated soil, groundwater, surface water, and vapor intrusion. Mix of office and field work (up to ~10% field), with strong benefits, 401(k) + ESOP, and a focus on mentoring and client relationships.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that resume updated while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.