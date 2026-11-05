📊 Minneapolis social impact roles with multiple policy openings

Minneapolis has some strong, mission-driven policy jobs right now—especially if you care about equity, education, and research. Here are several standout roles in social science and policy work.

Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Location: Minneapolis, MN (on-site, regular in-person presence)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $158,500–$286,500

Lead a team of economists and data scientists studying housing, labor markets, and Native economies to inform real-world policy for low- and moderate-income communities. This is a senior leadership role where you set the research agenda, brief top Fed leaders, and build partnerships across the region and Indian Country.

Employer: EdAllies

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid: 2 days/week in office + Capitol/community time)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$74,000 (with potential $70,000–$90,000 at senior advocate level)

Help drive education equity at the Minnesota Capitol by tracking bills, organizing lobby days, and coaching parents, students, and educators to testify and advocate. Great fit if you like public speaking, community organizing, and turning complex policy into clear action steps.

Employer: University of Minnesota

Location: Washington, D.C. (represents the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Run the University’s federal advocacy agenda in D.C., working with Congress and agencies like NIH, NSF, DOE, DOD, and the Department of Education. You’ll shape strategy on research funding, student aid, and regulation, and position UMN leaders as national voices in higher-ed and research policy.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.