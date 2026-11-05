🚔 Minneapolis public safety jobs with multiple security roles

Minneapolis has steady demand for security and public safety pros, especially around hospitals, schools, and corporate sites. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Minneapolis, MN.

Employer: Children’s Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, evening shifts

Salary: Market-competitive range (exact amount not listed)

Work at one of the region’s top children’s hospitals, keeping patients, families, and staff safe through patrols, incident response, and de‑escalation. Great fit if you have strong communication skills and some security, law enforcement, or emergency response background; BLS/AED and use-of-force training are completed after hire.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Mon–Fri, Pay: $21.50/hour

Unarmed patrol role at an educational campus, focused on walking rounds, access control, and helping students and staff. Good for someone with at least 1 year of security experience who wants steady afternoon/evening hours, benefits, and room to grow with a large security company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, nights

Schedule: Sun & Mon, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM (with option to pick up extra shifts)

Sun & Mon, (with option to pick up extra shifts) Pay: $19.73/hour

Night shift role at a tech-focused corporate site, with regular patrols and access monitoring plus flexible extra hours through their shift-claim app. Ideal if you want a steady weekend overnight anchor shift, benefits eligibility, and the option to build up to near full-time when it suits you.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.