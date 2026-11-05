⚖️ Minneapolis Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Minneapolis’ legal market is busy right now, from big-firm associate roles to entry-level summer spots and specialist support jobs. If you’re in law, compliance, or litigation support, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year

Litigation role focused on healthcare and employment law, with chances to take depositions, appear in court, and grow into bigger responsibilities. Great fit if you have 1+ years employment litigation or 3–6 years general litigation and want strong benefits (401(k), cash balance plan, fully covered individual health, hybrid schedule).

Employer: Legal for Good PLLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Woman-owned firm advising nonprofits from formation through dissolution. You’ll handle governance, tax-exempt status, contracts, and policies for mission-driven clients. Ideal for attorneys with 3–5 years’ experience and some nonprofit, tax, or employment law background who want impact plus flexibility.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Minneapolis, MN (3+ days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,365 – $156,900/year

Senior individual-contributor role owning enterprise compliance and consumer regulatory policies (FCRA, TILA, RESPA, etc.). You’ll lead the full policy lifecycle, partner with senior leaders, and drive risk and governance projects. Best for candidates with 10+ years’ experience, strong writing, and big-bank or large-institution background.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Minneapolis, MN (multi-market firm)

Type: Full-time

Salary (MN range): $220,000 – $265,000/year

Complex commercial litigation role for attorneys with 3–6 years’ experience handling discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, and trials/arbitrations. You’ll work in both state and federal court with competitive big-law compensation and full benefits.

Employer: Littler

Location: Minneapolis, MN or Kansas City, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (MN): $229,000 – $277,000/year + bonus eligible

High-level in-house-style role inside Littler’s Office of the General Counsel. You’ll lead firm governance, strategic projects, global operations, and risk initiatives, and advise leadership on complex issues. Designed for attorneys with 10+ years’ experience and strong board/governance or in-house background.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (commensurate with experience)

Senior corporate role (7+ years) focused on M&A and general corporate work, with exposure to private placements, shareholder agreements, tax, financing, and more. Good match if you want high-level transactional work, hybrid flexibility, and long-term growth in a collegial environment.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an international firm)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not listed)

Labor & employment role at a top-tier international firm with a hybrid schedule. You’ll advise employers on day-to-day HR issues, defend wage-and-hour and PAGA matters, and handle union/management work. Best for attorneys with 4–6 years’ L&E experience and strong research and writing skills.

Employer: Stinson LLP (with Mortenson)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Temporary (10-week summer)

Pay: $3,846/week (no benefits)

Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT

Unique split 1L summer between Stinson and Mortenson’s in-house legal team, with a 2L summer offer included. Great for 1Ls who want both firm and in-house exposure plus a structured diversity-focused program.

Employer: Stinson LLP

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Temporary (summer)

Pay: $3,846/week (no benefits)

Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT

Traditional two-summer associate track for an exceptional 1L interested in Stinson’s Minneapolis office. You’ll get meaningful assignments, mentoring, and social events that plug you into the local legal community.

Employer: Stinson LLP

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Other (fellowship + summer roles)

Pay: $3,846/week in summers + up to $30,000 tuition/expense assistance

Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT

Equity Fellowship for 1Ls that combines paid summer associate roles (1L & 2L) with $15K + $15K in tuition/expense support and a dedicated mentor. Ideal if you want big-firm training plus financial help and are committed to practicing in Minneapolis.

Employer: Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

Location: Field-based – Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin (includes Minneapolis region)

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Field role supporting underwriting by evaluating property risks, visiting insureds, and advising on risk control for churches and ministries. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree, 4+ years insurance/business experience, and are comfortable with heavy travel and on-site inspections.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group (recruiting for multiple firms)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Twin Cities)

Type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Multiple plaintiff PI paralegal openings handling cases from intake through trial, including medical record review, pleadings, discovery, and trial prep. Best for candidates with 2+ years plaintiff PI experience and strong litigation and client-contact skills.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Support family law attorneys with drafting pleadings, managing discovery, organizing financial records, and coordinating hearings and mediations. Great entry-to-mid-level role if you have some family law or legal experience and want steady client-facing work.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid (4 days onsite / 1 remote)

Salary: Not listed

Litigation support role for a busy firm, handling scheduling, e-filing, discovery support, records management, and trial prep. Ideal if you have 2+ years litigation assistant experience and want a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Adams & Martin Group

Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Supports complex litigation at a mid-size firm with calendaring, e-filing, trial prep, and case file management. Best for experienced candidates with 5+ years as a litigation legal assistant who like a mix of admin and case work.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, mid-level

Salary: Not listed

Support the U.S. Attorney’s Office with e-discovery, database setup, ESI processing, and trial presentation tools. You’ll advise attorneys on legal tech options and must be a U.S. citizen, able to work onsite 5 days/week, and able to obtain a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Teksky LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

IP docketing role managing U.S. and foreign patent and trademark deadlines, USPTO correspondence, and docket reports. Great for experienced IP docketing or patent/trademark paralegals who want hybrid flexibility and detail-heavy work.

Employer: Voll Recruiting (for a family law firm)

Location: Minnesota – Hybrid (includes Minneapolis market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (long-term incentives available)

Leadership role running a growing family law practice that focuses on representing fathers and men. You’ll oversee case intake, strategy, team mentoring, and practice management while keeping a reduced caseload of complex matters. Best for attorneys with 5+ years family law litigation and an interest in building systems and leading a team.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover letter, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.