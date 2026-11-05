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⚖️ Minneapolis Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Minneapolis’ legal market is busy right now, from big-firm associate roles to entry-level summer spots and specialist support jobs. If you’re in law, compliance, or litigation support, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.
Associate Attorney – Healthcare & Employment Law
Employer: Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year
Litigation role focused on healthcare and employment law, with chances to take depositions, appear in court, and grow into bigger responsibilities. Great fit if you have 1+ years employment litigation or 3–6 years general litigation and want strong benefits (401(k), cash balance plan, fully covered individual health, hybrid schedule).
Associate Attorney for Nonprofits
Employer: Legal for Good PLLC
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Woman-owned firm advising nonprofits from formation through dissolution. You’ll handle governance, tax-exempt status, contracts, and policies for mission-driven clients. Ideal for attorneys with 3–5 years’ experience and some nonprofit, tax, or employment law background who want impact plus flexibility.
Enterprise Compliance Policy Lead
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Minneapolis, MN (3+ days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $133,365 – $156,900/year
Senior individual-contributor role owning enterprise compliance and consumer regulatory policies (FCRA, TILA, RESPA, etc.). You’ll lead the full policy lifecycle, partner with senior leaders, and drive risk and governance projects. Best for candidates with 10+ years’ experience, strong writing, and big-bank or large-institution background.
Commercial Litigation Associate
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Minneapolis, MN (multi-market firm)
Type: Full-time
Salary (MN range): $220,000 – $265,000/year
Complex commercial litigation role for attorneys with 3–6 years’ experience handling discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, and trials/arbitrations. You’ll work in both state and federal court with competitive big-law compensation and full benefits.
Associate General Counsel – Special Projects, Governance & Strategic Initiatives (Hybrid)
Employer: Littler
Location: Minneapolis, MN or Kansas City, MO (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (MN): $229,000 – $277,000/year + bonus eligible
High-level in-house-style role inside Littler’s Office of the General Counsel. You’ll lead firm governance, strategic projects, global operations, and risk initiatives, and advise leadership on complex issues. Designed for attorneys with 10+ years’ experience and strong board/governance or in-house background.
M&A Senior Associate – Corporate Transactions
Employer: gpac (recruiting for a law firm)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (commensurate with experience)
Senior corporate role (7+ years) focused on M&A and general corporate work, with exposure to private placements, shareholder agreements, tax, financing, and more. Good match if you want high-level transactional work, hybrid flexibility, and long-term growth in a collegial environment.
Employment Law Attorney
Employer: gpac (recruiting for an international firm)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not listed)
Labor & employment role at a top-tier international firm with a hybrid schedule. You’ll advise employers on day-to-day HR issues, defend wage-and-hour and PAGA matters, and handle union/management work. Best for attorneys with 4–6 years’ L&E experience and strong research and writing skills.
2027 1L TCDIP Mortenson / 2028 2L Summer Associate
Employer: Stinson LLP (with Mortenson)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Temporary (10-week summer)
Pay: $3,846/week (no benefits)
Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT
Unique split 1L summer between Stinson and Mortenson’s in-house legal team, with a 2L summer offer included. Great for 1Ls who want both firm and in-house exposure plus a structured diversity-focused program.
Stinson LLP 2027 1L / 2028 2L Summer Associate – Minneapolis
Employer: Stinson LLP
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Temporary (summer)
Pay: $3,846/week (no benefits)
Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT
Traditional two-summer associate track for an exceptional 1L interested in Stinson’s Minneapolis office. You’ll get meaningful assignments, mentoring, and social events that plug you into the local legal community.
2027 1L Equity Fellowship / 2028 2L Summer Associate – Minneapolis
Employer: Stinson LLP
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Other (fellowship + summer roles)
Pay: $3,846/week in summers + up to $30,000 tuition/expense assistance
Deadline: January 15, 2027 – 11:59 p.m. CT
Equity Fellowship for 1Ls that combines paid summer associate roles (1L & 2L) with $15K + $15K in tuition/expense support and a dedicated mentor. Ideal if you want big-firm training plus financial help and are committed to practicing in Minneapolis.
Commercial Property Risk Control Specialist
Employer: Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company
Location: Field-based – Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin (includes Minneapolis region)
Type: Full-time (exempt)
Salary: Not listed
Field role supporting underwriting by evaluating property risks, visiting insureds, and advising on risk control for churches and ministries. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree, 4+ years insurance/business experience, and are comfortable with heavy travel and on-site inspections.
Personal Injury Paralegal
Employer: Adams & Martin Group (recruiting for multiple firms)
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Twin Cities)
Type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Multiple plaintiff PI paralegal openings handling cases from intake through trial, including medical record review, pleadings, discovery, and trial prep. Best for candidates with 2+ years plaintiff PI experience and strong litigation and client-contact skills.
Family Law Paralegal
Employer: Adams & Martin Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Support family law attorneys with drafting pleadings, managing discovery, organizing financial records, and coordinating hearings and mediations. Great entry-to-mid-level role if you have some family law or legal experience and want steady client-facing work.
Litigation Legal Assistant (Hybrid – 4/1)
Employer: Adams & Martin Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid (4 days onsite / 1 remote)
Salary: Not listed
Litigation support role for a busy firm, handling scheduling, e-filing, discovery support, records management, and trial prep. Ideal if you have 2+ years litigation assistant experience and want a hybrid schedule.
Litigation Legal Assistant – Mid-size Firm (Hybrid)
Employer: Adams & Martin Group
Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid
Salary: Not listed
Supports complex litigation at a mid-size firm with calendaring, e-filing, trial prep, and case file management. Best for experienced candidates with 5+ years as a litigation legal assistant who like a mix of admin and case work.
Litigation Support Specialist – USAO
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, mid-level
Salary: Not listed
Support the U.S. Attorney’s Office with e-discovery, database setup, ESI processing, and trial presentation tools. You’ll advise attorneys on legal tech options and must be a U.S. citizen, able to work onsite 5 days/week, and able to obtain a Public Trust clearance.
Docketing Specialist (Hybrid) – IP
Employer: Teksky LLC
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
IP docketing role managing U.S. and foreign patent and trademark deadlines, USPTO correspondence, and docket reports. Great for experienced IP docketing or patent/trademark paralegals who want hybrid flexibility and detail-heavy work.
Managing Family Law Attorney
Employer: Voll Recruiting (for a family law firm)
Location: Minnesota – Hybrid (includes Minneapolis market)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (long-term incentives available)
Leadership role running a growing family law practice that focuses on representing fathers and men. You’ll oversee case intake, strategy, team mentoring, and practice management while keeping a reduced caseload of complex matters. Best for attorneys with 5+ years family law litigation and an interest in building systems and leading a team.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover letter, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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