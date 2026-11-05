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💻 Minneapolis IT Roles with Multiple $170K+ Opportunities
Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of AI, cloud, and data roles, plus a mix of full-time and contract work. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these are some of the strongest local options this week.
Manager for Construction Technologies
Employer: Mortenson
Location: Minneapolis, MN (HQ Business Support)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,500–$170,300 base + incentive plan
This role blends construction operations with tech and AI—configuring tools like Procore and Autodesk, improving project workflows, and helping roll out AI features. Great fit if you know construction tech and want to lead training, change management, and new tool pilots.
Cyber Identity – FDE Senior Consultant / Product Engineer III
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~20% travel)
Salary: $134,500–$265,100
Hands-on full-stack engineer role building cybersecurity and GenAI solutions for clients. You’ll work across React/Node/Python, cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and frontier AI platforms like Claude, Gemini, and GPT-4o.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, ~10% travel)
Salary: $121,000–$143,000
Epic Beaker CP build/config role focused on lab workflows, testing, and go-live support. Good match if you’ve done Epic implementations and want consulting work without heavy travel.
Cornerstone Technical Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, 0–50% travel)
Salary: $86,700–$170,900
HR tech role implementing Cornerstone (or similar LMS/LXP) with connectors, APIs, and data migration. Ideal if you’ve led LMS projects and like working at the intersection of HR, learning, and integrations.
Oracle HCM Cloud Technical Integration Lead
Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $93,100–$131,100
Lead integrations and data conversions for Oracle HCM Cloud in public sector environments. Great for Oracle HCM tech leads who can own integration strategy and manage risk across large programs.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Techno-functional CPG Solution Architect Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)
Salary: $141,200–$278,300
Senior PLM architect role for Centric/Flex in CPG, retail, footwear, and apparel. You’ll lead end-to-end PLM transformations, design data models, and guide multi-functional teams.
Microsoft Dynamics Senior Consultant, Functional Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $110,700–$218,300
Lead Dynamics 365 and Power Platform CRM workstreams—architecture, data migrations, integrations, and DevOps. Strong fit if you’re deep in Dataverse, plugins, and CI/CD.
Workday Consultant (Financials)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)
Salary: $91,100–$179,500
Consultant role on Workday Financials projects—config, testing, documentation, and client support. Good next step if you’ve done at least one Financials ERP implementation and want to grow in Workday.
OneStream Developer Manager
Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000–$252,000
Lead technical design and deployment of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal use cases. Requires active Secret clearance and OneStream experience/certification.
System Analyst – ServiceNow HRSD
Employer: Horizontal Talent
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
ServiceNow configuration role focused on HR Service Delivery—case management, knowledge, and Virtual Agent. Great if you have 2–4 years of ServiceNow admin experience and want hands-on HRSD work.
Business Systems Analyst – Healthcare Claims
Employer: Talent Groups
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Senior BSA role (10+ years) focused on U.S. healthcare claims, payment integrity, and AI/analytics. You’ll write requirements, analyze claims data, and support AI and automation initiatives.
Principal Engineer, Applied AI & Build Standards
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Richfield, MN (Hybrid: Mon–Thu onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Principal IC role owning Best Buy’s internal AI agent platform architecture and standards. Perfect if you’ve led LLM agent systems, security, and governance at scale and want to set company-wide AI direction.
Senior Azure Platform Engineer – Center of Excellence
Employer: Hire'in Solutions
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Azure engineer role designing and running enterprise platforms—networking, security, API Management, CI/CD, monitoring, and support for Azure AI and Data Fabric.
Apigee Engineer
Employer: Confidential
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Contract (about 6 months)
Salary: Not listed
Own Apigee architecture, security, and API governance across the enterprise. Strong fit if you’ve led large-scale API management with Apigee, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and observability tools.
Quantitative Model Validator – NLP & Gen AI / Agentic AI
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$196,000
Model risk role validating NLP, GenAI, and agentic AI models. Great for quantitative folks with ML/NLP experience who like coding (Python/Java) and writing detailed validation reports.
Solution Engineer Team Lead – State & Local Government
Employer: Esri
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $117,832–$201,344
Lead a team of GIS solution engineers selling and supporting ArcGIS for state and local government. Mix of pre-sales, mentoring, and high-level solution design.
Linux System Administrator – AWS & RHEL 8
Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC
Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
RHEL 8 and AWS-focused Linux engineer role covering installs, patching, automation (Ansible, scripting), security hardening, and troubleshooting across on-prem and cloud.
MES Solution Architect Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)
Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Senior MES consultant role focused on Siemens Opcenter Core/Camstar—requirements, solution design, configuration, and delivery for manufacturing clients.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Lakehouse Infra)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Remote-first within U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most U.S. states): $173,000–$233,000
Backend engineer role on Affirm’s data lakehouse infrastructure, working with AWS, Kubernetes, and tools like Iceberg, Spark, Kafka, and Airflow. Great if you enjoy large-scale data platforms and distributed systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a “similar jobs” section worth a look.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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