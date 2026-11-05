💻 Minneapolis IT Roles with Multiple $170K+ Opportunities

Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of AI, cloud, and data roles, plus a mix of full-time and contract work. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these are some of the strongest local options this week.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Minneapolis, MN (HQ Business Support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,500–$170,300 base + incentive plan

This role blends construction operations with tech and AI—configuring tools like Procore and Autodesk, improving project workflows, and helping roll out AI features. Great fit if you know construction tech and want to lead training, change management, and new tool pilots.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~20% travel)

Salary: $134,500–$265,100

Hands-on full-stack engineer role building cybersecurity and GenAI solutions for clients. You’ll work across React/Node/Python, cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and frontier AI platforms like Claude, Gemini, and GPT-4o.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, ~10% travel)

Salary: $121,000–$143,000

Epic Beaker CP build/config role focused on lab workflows, testing, and go-live support. Good match if you’ve done Epic implementations and want consulting work without heavy travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, 0–50% travel)

Salary: $86,700–$170,900

HR tech role implementing Cornerstone (or similar LMS/LXP) with connectors, APIs, and data migration. Ideal if you’ve led LMS projects and like working at the intersection of HR, learning, and integrations.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $93,100–$131,100

Lead integrations and data conversions for Oracle HCM Cloud in public sector environments. Great for Oracle HCM tech leads who can own integration strategy and manage risk across large programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)

Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Senior PLM architect role for Centric/Flex in CPG, retail, footwear, and apparel. You’ll lead end-to-end PLM transformations, design data models, and guide multi-functional teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Lead Dynamics 365 and Power Platform CRM workstreams—architecture, data migrations, integrations, and DevOps. Strong fit if you’re deep in Dataverse, plugins, and CI/CD.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, up to ~50% travel)

Salary: $91,100–$179,500

Consultant role on Workday Financials projects—config, testing, documentation, and client support. Good next step if you’ve done at least one Financials ERP implementation and want to grow in Workday.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$252,000

Lead technical design and deployment of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal use cases. Requires active Secret clearance and OneStream experience/certification.

Employer: Horizontal Talent

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

ServiceNow configuration role focused on HR Service Delivery—case management, knowledge, and Virtual Agent. Great if you have 2–4 years of ServiceNow admin experience and want hands-on HRSD work.

Employer: Talent Groups

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior BSA role (10+ years) focused on U.S. healthcare claims, payment integrity, and AI/analytics. You’ll write requirements, analyze claims data, and support AI and automation initiatives.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Richfield, MN (Hybrid: Mon–Thu onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Principal IC role owning Best Buy’s internal AI agent platform architecture and standards. Perfect if you’ve led LLM agent systems, security, and governance at scale and want to set company-wide AI direction.

Employer: Hire'in Solutions

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Azure engineer role designing and running enterprise platforms—networking, security, API Management, CI/CD, monitoring, and support for Azure AI and Data Fabric.

Employer: Confidential

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract (about 6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Own Apigee architecture, security, and API governance across the enterprise. Strong fit if you’ve led large-scale API management with Apigee, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and observability tools.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$196,000

Model risk role validating NLP, GenAI, and agentic AI models. Great for quantitative folks with ML/NLP experience who like coding (Python/Java) and writing detailed validation reports.

Employer: Esri

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,832–$201,344

Lead a team of GIS solution engineers selling and supporting ArcGIS for state and local government. Mix of pre-sales, mentoring, and high-level solution design.

Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN (5 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

RHEL 8 and AWS-focused Linux engineer role covering installs, patching, automation (Ansible, scripting), security hardening, and troubleshooting across on-prem and cloud.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (consulting, ~50% travel)

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Senior MES consultant role focused on Siemens Opcenter Core/Camstar—requirements, solution design, configuration, and delivery for manufacturing clients.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Remote-first within U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $173,000–$233,000

Backend engineer role on Affirm’s data lakehouse infrastructure, working with AWS, Kubernetes, and tools like Iceberg, Spark, Kafka, and Airflow. Great if you enjoy large-scale data platforms and distributed systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a “similar jobs” section worth a look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.