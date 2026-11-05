🍽️ Multiple Minneapolis Food & Hospitality Jobs From $11–$65K+

Minneapolis restaurants and hotels are busy again, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast shifts, good food, and talking to people, this week’s list has a little bit of everything.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour + weekly pay

Make made-from-scratch meals in a busy kitchen with a tight crew. Flexible schedules, cross-training, and room to move up.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00–$19.00/hour + weekly pay

Keep the heart of the kitchen running: dishes, trash, and sanitation. Comes with restaurant discounts, training, and a strong benefits package after a year.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Lead the meat counter, prep and display products, and guide staff when management is out. Employee-owned company with grocery discounts, DailyPay, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+

Location: Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour + tips

Park guest cars, give directions, and keep traffic moving at the Westin. Great if you like being on your feet, talking with guests, and working weekends.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Location: Fairview East Bank University Hospital, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (16 hours biweekly, day/evening)

Prepare and portion food, assemble patient trays, and help in the cafeteria. Hospital role with union-based pay range and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: The Oceanaire Seafood Room (Landry’s)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Tipped position

Pay: $16.37/hour + tips

Support servers in a fine-dining seafood restaurant—great for learning high-end service. Offers training, flexible schedules, health plans, and employee dining discounts.

Employer: Landry's

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Tipped position

Pay: $11.41/hour + tips

Classic server role in a busy restaurant with growth paths, health benefits, and strong employee discounts on dining, hotels, and more.

Employer: The Cheesecake Factory

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.00/hour

Finish desserts, glaze strawberries, and make espresso drinks in a high-volume spot. Flexible scheduling, meal discounts, benefits options, and free GED/associate degree programs.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (day shifts 8am–4pm)

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour + digital tips

Perfect if you want daytime hours only. Make sandwiches, run the line, and keep the shop clean, with benefits, PTO, and a 11/24/2026 application deadline.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Mix and serve drinks at the hotel bar while creating a friendly, safe space for guests. Comes with Hilton’s travel discounts, PTO, health coverage, and strong career paths.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Help run daily operations, lead shifts, and support the GM. Weekly pay, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and lots of advancement potential.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.50/hour

Back-of-house role keeping dishes and kitchen areas clean. Employee-owned company with grocery discounts, PTO, DailyPay, ESOP, and 401(k) match.

Employer: University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Twin Cities campus)

Type: Part-time / Temporary

Pay: $15.25–$20.00/hour

Flexible temp roles that can include food prep and serving, dishwashing, cleaning, or security support on campus. Good entry point with retirement plan options available.

Employer: American Food & Vending / American Dining Creations

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Support the Executive Chef at MCAD, lead BOH staff, and help with catering and stations. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and bonus programs.

Employer: Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast (Scalzo Hospitality)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Plan and run conferences, meetings, and banquets from start to finish. Monday–Friday focus with some evenings/weekends, Marriott travel discounts, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: AMERICANA

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Not listed (hourly + tips)

Not listed (hourly + tips) Pay: $11.41/hour + tips

Keep the bar stocked, clean, and guest-ready—ice, kegs, glassware, and garnishes. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and an employee discount.

Employer: D.P. Dough Nebraska

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Not listed (25–35 hours/week, nights/overnights)**

Not listed (25–35 hours/week, nights/overnights)** Pay: $16.37–$19.00/hour + tips

Make calzones, prep, and keep the store clean in a late-night shop open to 4am. Flexible hours, tips, and room to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Serve meals, bus tables, and wash dishes in a senior living community. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, wage increase opportunities, and a very team-focused environment.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep service fast and friendly. Weekly pay, bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth potential.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the role’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.