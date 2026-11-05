🛒 Minneapolis Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $129K

Minneapolis has a nice mix of front-line retail, beauty, and customer support roles right now—from entry-level to seasoned account pros. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Stylmark, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a customer-facing program management role supporting orders from quote to shipment. Good fit if you like detailed work, cross-team coordination, and growing into full account ownership.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Coon Rapids, MN (Twin Cities area)

Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

Salary: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced convenience store. Weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead front-counter rental operations, guide a small team, and handle escalated customer issues. Great if you have supervisor experience and like a busy, on-your-feet environment.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time or part-time

Salary: $14.90–$16.13/hour

Help DIY customers find parts, do simple installs (batteries, wipers), and keep inventory organized. Ideal if you enjoy cars, retail, and staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.41–$16.80/hour or services pay + tips

Provide full-service hair and some beauty services while building your book of business. Requires a cosmetology license and is great for stylists who love sales goals and ongoing training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $11.13–$19.00/hour or services pay + tips

A higher-level salon role focused on advanced services and higher weekly sales targets. Best for experienced stylists ready to grow income and lead by example on the floor.

Employer: Planet Fitness franchise (ComForCare listing)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Open the gym, greet members, handle check-ins and calls, and keep the club tidy. Comes with free membership, uniforms, and a range of potential insurance and wellness benefits.

Employer: Holmes Murphy

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500–$129,100/year (MN range)

Serve business insurance clients from renewal to policy review, lead meetings, and manage complex accounts. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in insurance customer service, underwriting, or risk management.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Minneapolis, MN (North Loop)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.00–$21.86/hour + ~$2.00/hour target bonus

Front-of-store role focused on guest experience and product education for athletic wear. Includes strong benefits for part-timers, store discount, and a very active, on-your-feet shift.

Employer: Target

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (hours may vary)

Salary: $24.25–$41.25/hour (starting range $24.25–$26.25)

Own the look of the store—mannequins, displays, lighting, and signage—while supporting sales and training others on visual standards. Great for someone with 1–2 years of visual merchandising and a strong eye for style.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $18.37–$27.37/hour

Lead store crew when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service and merchandising on track. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties with benefits eligibility.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50–$21.00/hour

Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, mini-makeovers, and helping guests find the right products. Nice match if you love beauty, sales goals, and staying on top of trends.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Back-of-house–leaning role: stocking, setting planograms, handling shipments, and keeping the store clean and organized. Great if you like structure, checklists, and staying busy behind the scenes.

Employer: DAISO

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of sales associates, help customers, and support inventory and merchandising in a fun, fast-paced variety store. Good fit if you have prior retail sales and want leadership experience.

Employer: Vet Partners Pet Hospital Edina

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Edina area)

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour days, no weekends)

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Be the first and last contact for pet owners—greeting clients, scheduling, handling calls, and supporting urgent cases. Great if you love people and animals and want steady weekday hours plus solid benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.