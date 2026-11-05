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Minneapolis
🚧 Minneapolis construction jobs with multiple $80K+ roles
4 days ago
Minneapolis construction is busy right now, from hands-on field work to high-paying leadership roles. Here are several solid options if you like building things and being out on site.
Estimating Engineer 2
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,204–$104,000/year + bonus eligible
This role supports cost estimates for bids and proposals while you learn JE Dunn’s tools and processes. Good fit if you have a construction or engineering background and want to grow into senior estimating with a major national contractor.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (22–38 hours/week)
- Pay: $26.35–$31.74/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), 403(b), health, dental, vision, PTO, profit sharing, union benefits
Hands-on work helping build and repair residential and commercial projects—concrete, carpentry, masonry, and more. Great if you like physical work, learning different trades, and want union-style benefits.
Residential Electrician (Customer-Facing)
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
Diagnose and troubleshoot home electrical issues, build estimates, and explain options to homeowners. Ideal for an experienced residential electrician who enjoys face-to-face customer work and turning service calls into projects.
Carpentry Install Assistant
- Employer: Closets By Design
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, no weekends, no required overtime
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid holidays, training, advancement
Support installers putting in custom closets, offices, and storage systems in customers’ homes. Good entry point if you’re organized, have a valid driver’s license, and want steady daytime carpentry-related work.
Senior Construction Superintendent – Power Projects
- Employer: Xcel Energy
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (travel across multiple states)
- Type: Full-time, non-bargaining
- Salary: $112,200–$150,000/year
- Deadline to apply: 11/17/26
Lead construction standards and on-site work for major power projects like wind, solar, and other generation assets. Best for seasoned power-generation construction pros (8–12+ years) who can manage contractors, safety, budgets, and large teams.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have related openings or room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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