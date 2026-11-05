🤝 Minneapolis Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Minneapolis is buzzing with mission-driven roles right now, especially if you love direct service and community work. Here are several solid options where you can make an impact and still pay the bills.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients and families navigate health and social services, do outreach, and teach health skills in the community. Great fit if you have 3+ years in community health, enjoy advocacy, and want strong medical and PTO benefits.

Employer: Agate Housing and Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time (12–18 hrs/week, daily 4–10 pm)

Salary: Not listed (union role – AFSCME Local 999)

Front desk plus safety role in supportive housing, mixing hospitality, light case support, and building walk-throughs. Ideal if you’re calm in crisis, comfortable with de-escalation, and want to support residents facing homelessness.

Employer: Opportunity Partners

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–3:30 pm

Pay: $21.50/hour

Lead day services for adults with disabilities, supervise staff, and help shape person-centered programs. Good for someone with experience in disability services who’s ready for a first or next-level supervisor role.

Employer: Avivo

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (32-hour work week with benefits)

Salary: Not listed

Support fathers in substance use recovery and their kids with parenting skills, family programming, and care coordination. Great if you have SUD/mental health experience, value trauma-informed care, and want a shorter full-time week.

Employer: Care Crafters LLC

Location: Minneapolis, MN (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Provide in-home support and community outings (gym, bowling, local events) plus light housekeeping and daily living help. Good match if you’re reliable, have a driver’s license and car, and want flexible hours with health benefits.

Employer: Catholic Charities of St. Paul & Minneapolis

Location: Minneapolis, MN – Endeavors Residence

Type: Full-time, overnight (Sunday–Thursday, 11 pm–7:30 am)

Pay: $23–$25/hour + shift differentials

Overnight lead role in supportive housing, focused on safety rounds, de-escalation, front desk operations, and mentoring housing staff. Great if you’re comfortable with night shifts and want to work directly with residents experiencing housing instability.

Employer: Career Links

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Elementary district)

Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4–May 5, 2027; may extend)

Pay: $45–$65/hour (DOE)

Serve K–4 students with assessments, SEB interventions, and team-based support in a Setting 3 environment. Best for licensed MN School Psychologists looking for a well-paid, time-limited assignment with a collaborative team.

Employer: Lead for America – American Connection Corps (ACC)

Host Site: Urban League Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time AmeriCorps service (Dec 7, 2026 – Aug 13, 2027)

Stipend: $23,300 for the term + $5,220 education award

AmeriCorps service year helping neighbors build digital and workforce skills, set SMART goals, and access Urban League programs. Great if you’re early-career, want hands-on community experience, and value structured training and benefits.

Employer: Avivo

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (32-hour work week with benefits)

Salary: Not listed

Provide intensive employment counseling and case management for MFIP participants, from career planning to job placement and retention. Strong fit if you enjoy one-on-one coaching, documentation, and building employer/community partnerships.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.