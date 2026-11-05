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🤝 Minneapolis Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Minneapolis is buzzing with mission-driven roles right now, especially if you love direct service and community work. Here are several solid options where you can make an impact and still pay the bills.
Community Health Worker
Employer: Fairview Health Services
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help patients and families navigate health and social services, do outreach, and teach health skills in the community. Great fit if you have 3+ years in community health, enjoy advocacy, and want strong medical and PTO benefits.
Resident Services Specialist
Employer: Agate Housing and Services
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time (12–18 hrs/week, daily 4–10 pm)
Salary: Not listed (union role – AFSCME Local 999)
Front desk plus safety role in supportive housing, mixing hospitality, light case support, and building walk-throughs. Ideal if you’re calm in crisis, comfortable with de-escalation, and want to support residents facing homelessness.
Assistant Manager of Day Services
Employer: Opportunity Partners
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–3:30 pm
Pay: $21.50/hour
Lead day services for adults with disabilities, supervise staff, and help shape person-centered programs. Good for someone with experience in disability services who’s ready for a first or next-level supervisor role.
Case Manager, Family
Employer: Avivo
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (32-hour work week with benefits)
Salary: Not listed
Support fathers in substance use recovery and their kids with parenting skills, family programming, and care coordination. Great if you have SUD/mental health experience, value trauma-informed care, and want a shorter full-time week.
DSP – Home and Community Support
Employer: Care Crafters LLC
Location: Minneapolis, MN (in-person)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $18–$20/hour
Provide in-home support and community outings (gym, bowling, local events) plus light housekeeping and daily living help. Good match if you’re reliable, have a driver’s license and car, and want flexible hours with health benefits.
Housing Support Coordinator (Overnight)
Employer: Catholic Charities of St. Paul & Minneapolis
Location: Minneapolis, MN – Endeavors Residence
Type: Full-time, overnight (Sunday–Thursday, 11 pm–7:30 am)
Pay: $23–$25/hour + shift differentials
Overnight lead role in supportive housing, focused on safety rounds, de-escalation, front desk operations, and mentoring housing staff. Great if you’re comfortable with night shifts and want to work directly with residents experiencing housing instability.
School Psychologist – Long-Term Substitute
Employer: Career Links
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Elementary district)
Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4–May 5, 2027; may extend)
Pay: $45–$65/hour (DOE)
Serve K–4 students with assessments, SEB interventions, and team-based support in a Setting 3 environment. Best for licensed MN School Psychologists looking for a well-paid, time-limited assignment with a collaborative team.
Career Navigator (Urban League Twin Cities), ACC Member
Employer: Lead for America – American Connection Corps (ACC)
Host Site: Urban League Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time AmeriCorps service (Dec 7, 2026 – Aug 13, 2027)
Stipend: $23,300 for the term + $5,220 education award
AmeriCorps service year helping neighbors build digital and workforce skills, set SMART goals, and access Urban League programs. Great if you’re early-career, want hands-on community experience, and value structured training and benefits.
Career Counselor
Employer: Avivo
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (32-hour work week with benefits)
Salary: Not listed
Provide intensive employment counseling and case management for MFIP participants, from career planning to job placement and retention. Strong fit if you enjoy one-on-one coaching, documentation, and building employer/community partnerships.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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