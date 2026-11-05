🎨 Multiple Creative & Comms Roles in Minneapolis, Many at $75K+

Minneapolis is busy with creative hiring right now, from fashion product design to corporate content and internal comms. If you’re in arts, design, or media, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote or hybrid from firm locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary (MN): $102,000 – $169,000 base, plus potential discretionary bonus

Own the firm’s legal alerts and blog program from idea to publication. You’ll edit thought leadership, manage content workflows, apply SEO/AI best practices, and partner closely with attorneys and business development. Great fit if you have 5+ years in editorial/content marketing and want a high-impact, long-term role with strong benefits.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a business solutions client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; EST hours; must be US-based)

Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)

Salary: Not listed

Lead design for social and paid media campaigns, presentations, and storyboards while partnering with internal clients. You’ll use advanced Adobe Creative Suite and PowerPoint, guide ideation sessions, and manage projects end-to-end in a fast-paced, agency-style environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a senior designer and a strong digital portfolio.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists with a different job ID; it’s the same position.)

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (also Charlotte, NC; St. Louis, MO – hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Minneapolis): $75,000 – $114,000 base, plus potential incentives

Posting end date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Support internal communications that keep Wealth & Investment Management employees informed and engaged. You’ll manage a comms inbox, run newsletters, write employee stories, and coordinate reviews across stakeholders. Good match if you have 2+ years in PR/corporate communications and like blending writing with project coordination.

Employer: Tai Apparel

Location: Minneapolis, MN (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-fashion apparel team working with US, China, and Guatemala partners. You’ll help move styles through the full product life cycle—building BOMs and tech packs in PLM, tracking samples, supporting costing, and assisting with trend research, CADs, and meeting prep. Great for someone detail-oriented with Excel, Adobe Illustrator, and PLM experience who loves both product and process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.