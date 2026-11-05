🏗️ Minneapolis Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Minneapolis is buzzing with engineering and architecture roles right now, from cutting‑edge energy projects to classic land development and building design. If you’re ready for your next move, there are several strong options across levels and specialties.

Employer: AEC Resources (international design firm)

AEC Resources (international design firm) Location: Minneapolis, MN (downtown)

Salary: $93,500 – $129,000

Type: Full-time

Lead complex, large new‑construction commercial projects with sophisticated building systems and a backlog of work extending into the next decade. Employee ownership, 401(k) match, bonuses, hybrid options, and strong growth into project leadership.

Employer: HDR

Location: Minneapolis, MN (one of many possible offices)

(one of many possible offices) Salary: Depends on location/experience (range given for other states)

Depends on location/experience (range given for other states) Type: Full-time

Senior role focused on high‑voltage substation steel and foundation design up to 500kV. Lead structural tasks, mentor junior staff, and support grid‑modernization projects with an employee‑owned firm and strong national Power practice.

Employer: IDOM USA

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Licensed PE role designing industrial, generation, utility, and BESS power systems for national and international projects. Flexible hybrid schedule, partner track potential, and a multidisciplinary, global engineering environment.

Employer: LVI Associates (recruiting for an employee‑owned firm)

LVI Associates (recruiting for an employee‑owned firm) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + bonus + ESOP

Type: Full-time

Lead residential and commercial land development projects with a mix of design, PM, and client development. Great fit if you have 8+ years, a MN PE, and Civil 3D/HydroCAD experience and want real ownership and flexible schedules.

Employer: Planet Pharma (onsite for a major med‑device client)

Planet Pharma (onsite for a major med‑device client) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract

Hands‑on lab role focused on polymers, adhesives/epoxies, and neuromodulation devices. Mix of materials characterization, accelerated testing, and technical report writing; open to candidates from new grads up with a materials‑related degree.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Minneapolis, MN (one of several office options)

(one of several office options) Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time

Design steel and concrete structures for fast‑paced EPC and design‑build industrial projects (renewable fuels, food & bev, industrial buildings, etc.). Employee‑owned company with strong benefits, 3D/BIM workflows, and clear path to lead engineer.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000

Type: Full-time

Produce 3D CAD (70%) and 2D fabrication drawings (30%) for water/wastewater skids and plants, with exposure to food & beverage and industrial markets. Great for designers with 5+ years and strong SOLIDWORKS/AutoCAD Plant 3D skills.

Employer: Actalent (for a local architecture firm)

(for a local architecture firm) Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite)

Salary: $80,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Work from concept through construction on industrial, warehouse, and commercial projects. You’ll use Revit and Bluebeam, coordinate with consultants, and help drive projects while staying fully embedded with a Minneapolis firm.

Employer: BioMADE

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Lead process control, automation, PLC/DCS/SCADA, and data historians for a new national network of bioindustrial pilot plants. Strong benefits (including 100% employer‑paid medical options and 6% 401(k) match) and a mission‑driven, nonprofit environment.

(Duplicate of the Indeed posting below; same role, different link.)

Employer: BioMADE

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed on Indeed (BioMADE range above applies)

Not listed on Indeed (BioMADE range above applies) Type: Full-time

Same Senior Automation Engineer role as above, with full details on benefits and export‑control requirements. Good link if you prefer applying via Indeed.

Employer: Barr Engineering Co.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; also Duluth/Hibbing options)

(hybrid; also Duluth/Hibbing options) Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Senior environmental engineer supporting contaminated soil, sediment, groundwater, and soil gas assessment and remediation. Mix of project management, technical design, and some fieldwork, with ESOP ownership and strong professional development.

Employer: Edison Smart®

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $123,000 – $136,000

Type: Full-time

Lead electrical control system and power system design for complex industrial applications. Ideal if you have 3+ years in controls/power, enjoy cross‑functional work with manufacturing, and want to stay hands‑on technically.

Employer: Trane Technologies – Thermo King

Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite Mon–Thu, flexible Fri)

Salary: $158,238 – $220,955 + incentives

Type: Full-time

Lead a global embedded controls hardware and sensor team for refrigeration and mobile HVAC products. High‑impact leadership role owning PCB design strategy, lifecycle management, and team growth, with day‑one benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Target

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $95,000 – $171,000

Type: Full-time

Own safety engineering programs for new and modified equipment across Target facilities. You’ll lead risk assessments, influence design teams, and embed OSHA/ANSI requirements into automation and material‑handling systems.

Employer: HDR

Location: Saint Louis Park & Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $58,013 – $78,488

Type: Full-time

Work on architectural acoustics, building and environmental noise, and vibration studies using modern measurement tools and software. Great fit if you have a degree in acoustics/physics/math and want to grow in a niche, in‑demand specialty.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Minneapolis, MN (office with some travel)

Salary: $83,204 – $104,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Early‑career estimating role where you’ll prepare cost estimates, quantity takeoffs, and vendor solicitations for competitive and negotiated projects. Good step if you have 2+ years construction experience and want to grow into senior estimating.

Employer: Stanley Consultants

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Salary: Competitive; range depends on experience

Competitive; range depends on experience Type: Full-time

5–10 year civil engineer role with broad project variety: site development, utilities, stormwater, renewables, power, heavy civil, and more. Ideal if you want to keep your skills wide, work in an employee‑owned firm, and grow toward technical or PM leadership.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Salary: $70,000 – $156,600 depending on level

depending on level Type: Full-time

Multiple levels open (Entry, Staff, Senior, Principal) focused on renewable plant substations, collection systems, and protection. You’ll support reliability, asset health, and root‑cause investigations as Xcel pushes the clean‑energy transition.

Employer: HDR

Location: Saint Louis Park / Minneapolis / St. Paul, MN

Salary: $85,260 – $121,800

Type: Full-time

PE‑level role doing relay settings, coordination studies, NERC‑PRC compliance, and P&C support for power delivery projects. Good match if you’re already in the power market and want to deepen your system protection expertise.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Minneapolis roles like these tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.