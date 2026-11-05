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📋 Minneapolis admin jobs with multiple roles up to $65K+
Minneapolis has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to law firms and big-name employers. Here are several admin and clerical roles worth a look this week.
Service Coordinator
Employer: The Art of Cleaning LLC / AOC Building Solutions
Location: Bloomington (serving Twin Cities metro)
Type: Full-time, in-office
Pay: $65,000/year + health stipend & PTO
Run the daily schedule for 40–50 cleaning appointments a day using Jobber, handle calls/texts from about 400 customers, route crews, and send invoices. Monday–Friday days, no weekends, no on-call, no emergencies—great if you’ve been dispatching in trades and want steady hours.
Senior Admin Assistant – Real Estate
Employer: Target
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.28 – $43.75/hour
Support multiple leaders in Target’s real estate area with calendars, communication, and projects in a fast-paced corporate setting. Comes with Target’s full benefits, 401(k), holidays, PTO, and employee discount.
Senior Administrative Assistant – Construction
Employer: Target
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.28 – $43.75/hour
Similar senior admin role, but focused on the construction side of Target’s business, supporting several leaders and juggling shifting priorities. Strong fit if you like complex calendars, problem-solving, and big-company benefits.
Data Entry Clerk
Employer: Aston Carter
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Contract, onsite
Pay: $20 – $23/hour
Short-term project digitizing HR and I‑9 records—lots of scanning, uploading, and organizing confidential files. Good for detail-oriented folks who like heads-down, structured work and want to build office/HR experience.
Receptionist
Employer: Mission Pet Health
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Front-desk role in a veterinary practice network, greeting clients, supporting the team, and helping keep the clinic running smoothly. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet care discounts, Teladoc access, and growth support for those interested in vet tech paths.
Legal Administrative Assistant – Trusts & Estates
Employer: Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (hybrid firm environment)
Pay: $24 – $39/hour
Support attorneys in a Trusts & Estates practice, drafting wills and trusts, handling estate administration, scheduling, and billing. Ideal if you have 3+ years in estate planning or legal admin and want strong law-firm pay and benefits.
Patient Access Representative Associate
Employer: Optum (supporting Allina Health)
Location: 800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Type: Full-time, onsite
Pay: $16 – $29/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus (external)
Hospital front-desk style role doing patient registration, insurance checks, and payments on a rotating schedule that includes some weekends. Good fit if you like fast-paced healthcare settings and want solid benefits and growth paths.
Staffing Coordinator – Providence Place
Employer: Lifespark – Providence Place
Location: South Minneapolis, Standish Ericsson neighborhood
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, no weekends or holidays
Pay: $25 – $28/hour
Coordinate staffing schedules for TCU, long-term care, and memory care units, manage the front desk, and welcome residents and visitors. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours in a senior care community with PTO, medical, and 401(k).
Home Health Team Assistant – Referrals
Employer: Allina Health
Location: 2925 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, day shift
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM; occasional weekends
Pay: $22.04 – $30.01/hour
Office-based role supporting home health referrals, staffing/scheduling, and data management. Great if you have a medical background (CMA/LPN preferred) and want stable hours plus Allina’s full benefits and tuition support.
Temporary Nonexempt – Operations & Research Support
Employer: University of Minnesota – Cedar Creek
Location: Minneapolis / East Bethel, MN (onsite at Cedar Creek)
Type: Temporary, part-time
Pay: Up to $18/hour
Mix of admin and research support: tracking publications, updating safety materials, helping with K–12 events, and data entry for long-term ecology projects. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in ecology and prior Cedar Creek experience.
Temp/Casual FY27 – Admin & Research Support Pool
Employer: University of Minnesota – Department of Anthropology
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time, temporary/casual pool
Pay: $15.25 – $20/hour
Ongoing pool for short-term roles doing admin, event support, communications, or research help (like data collection, reports, and presentations). You apply now to be considered as needs pop up during the 2026–27 academic year.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the duties listed—you’ll be surprised how often that gets you a call back.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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